Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on July 22-23 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A temporary stop sign on North Ruby and East Third Avenue reportedly was blown over by the wind.

n Unknown subjects reportedly were setting off fireworks on Cleveland Avenue in South Cle Elum.

n About five gallons of hydraulic or gear oil reportedly was spilled on Interstate 90, mile post 137.

n Two museum signs were tagged on West Pennsylvania Avenue.

n There was a report of subjects in a silver SUV screaming and making gestures at Department of Transpiration workers for unknown reasons on Interstate 90.

n A residence reportedly was broken into on West 14th Avenue.

n A window reportedly was broken out of a gray mini van on East 11th Avenue.

n Gates reportedly had been cut and removed from property on East First Avenue and North Pearl Street.

n A bicycle was reported stolen on North Alder Street.

n A vehicle reportedly was in a ditch off of South Chestnut Street and East Mountain View Avenue.

n A woman reportedly walked out of a store on South Water Street with a cart full of groceries. The reporting party said an employee tried to stop her but she wouldn’t stop.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on July 22-23 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n Juveniles reportedly had a campfire at Speelyi Beach on Lake Cle Elum.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from July 22-23 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n A 39-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for second-degree criminal trespass, fourth-degree assault and misdemeanor violation of a protection order. Bail $20,000.

n A 27-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for residential burglary and third-degree theft. No bail.

n A 20-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Central Washington University Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.

Tags

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.