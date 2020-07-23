Kittcom received the following calls on July 22-23 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A temporary stop sign on North Ruby and East Third Avenue reportedly was blown over by the wind.
n Unknown subjects reportedly were setting off fireworks on Cleveland Avenue in South Cle Elum.
n About five gallons of hydraulic or gear oil reportedly was spilled on Interstate 90, mile post 137.
n Two museum signs were tagged on West Pennsylvania Avenue.
n There was a report of subjects in a silver SUV screaming and making gestures at Department of Transpiration workers for unknown reasons on Interstate 90.
n A residence reportedly was broken into on West 14th Avenue.
n A window reportedly was broken out of a gray mini van on East 11th Avenue.
n Gates reportedly had been cut and removed from property on East First Avenue and North Pearl Street.
n A bicycle was reported stolen on North Alder Street.
n A vehicle reportedly was in a ditch off of South Chestnut Street and East Mountain View Avenue.
n A woman reportedly walked out of a store on South Water Street with a cart full of groceries. The reporting party said an employee tried to stop her but she wouldn’t stop.
n Juveniles reportedly had a campfire at Speelyi Beach on Lake Cle Elum.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from July 22-23 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 39-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for second-degree criminal trespass, fourth-degree assault and misdemeanor violation of a protection order. Bail $20,000.
n A 27-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for residential burglary and third-degree theft. No bail.
n A 20-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Central Washington University Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.