Kittcom received the following calls on July 23-24 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
Several subjects reportedly were setting up large picnics throughout Irene Rinehart Park.
Firewood was reported in the roadway on Water and Main streets.
A neighbor’s dog reportedly has been loose killing other animals on Sonrisa Drive.
A possible dog theft was reported on Cleveland Avenue in South Cle Elum. The dog was in a fully fenced yard and could not have gotten out.
A “bunch of young men” reportedly trespassed over property to access a lake off North Pott Road and West Dolarway Road. Subjects had cut down a tree and were swimming, drinking and smoking.
A group of young ladies reportedly were in the street setting off fireworks on West Ninth Avenue.
Two gunshots reportedly were heard on South Ruby Street.
Subjects reportedly were shooting firearms on Liberty Road.
The ongoing theft of road and speed limit signs was reported on Vinegar Bend Road in Ronald.
A barn door was kicked in and tools reportedly stolen on No. 6 Road.
“BLM” reportedly was written on chalk pen on the garage door on the back of a building and “Save the Ulgyhrs” stickers stuck on the outside of a building on North Main Street.
All items, including trash, were reported missing from a campsite on West Taneum Road.
A house was reportedly egged on West 11th Avenue.
Kittcom received the following calls on July 23-24 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
An outside fire was reported on Wilson Creek Road.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from July 23-24 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A Post Falls, Idaho man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and third-degree driving with a suspended license. No bail.