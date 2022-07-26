Police
Kittcom received the following calls on July 25-26 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• A red and white Hereford with horns was found in the Prater and Boylston roads area.
• The reporting party purchased a vehicle from a local car dealership and found a handgun belonging to the previous owner of the vehicle under the seat.
• A quad and a green dirt bike reportedly were racing on North Fifth Street and through the cemeteries in Roslyn.
• An assault was reported on Pennsylvania Avenue in Roslyn.
• A vehicle reportedly hit a barrier and rolled over on Interstate 90, milepost 135.
• A neighbor reportedly struck the reporting party’s residence with an arrow on First Street in Thorp.
• There was a third-party report that someone activated an SOS beacon in the Box Canyon Creek area, not for search and rescue purposes, but to report a large German shepherd unleashed on a trail.
• A small brown and white terrier and a large brindle mix reportedly were loose on North Regal Street and East Helena Avenue.
• The reporting party found three baby rabbits under her house on East Third Street in Cle Elum.
• A hit and run was reported on North Dolarway Road.
• A vehicle reportedly drove off the side of the roadway on Robbins Road and Smithson Road.
• A 15-minute parking sign reportedly was damaged on East 11th Avenue.
• A toiletry bag reportedly was stolen out of a vehicle on Canyon Road.
• A blue heeler reportedly was running around East Fifth Avenue and North Walnut Street.
• Two pitbulls reportedly jumped a fence and attacked the reporting party’s dog on East Third Street in Cle Elum.
• A man reportedly accidentally discharged a weapon on East Helena Avenue. No one was hit.
• A man in a van reportedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at the reporting party on Intestate 90, milepost 75.
• A shed reportedly was broken into on West First Street in Cle Elum.
• Two dogs reportedly were panting and barking inside a green Subaru Outback parked on East First Street in Cle Elum.
• A handbasket full of food and alcohol reportedly was stolen from a store on North Ruby Street.
• A bear was reported in a backyard and in the bed of the reporting party’s pickup on East Third Street and Pennsylvania Avenue in Cle Elum.
• Graffiti was reported on a guardrail on North Wildcat Way.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on July 25-26 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• A burn barrel was reported on state Route 10.
• A vehicle fire was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 96.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from July 25-26 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
• A 53-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for violation of a protection order/domestic violence. No bail.
• A 33-year-old Traverse. Michigan man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for obstructing a public servant and second-degree criminal trespass. Bail $1,500.
• A 44-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $1,000.
• A 23-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police for first-degree manslaughter/domestic violence. No bail.