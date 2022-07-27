Police
Kittcom received the following calls on July 26-27 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• Someone reportedly drew a smiley face on a table on West Mountain View Avenue.
• A black cat reportedly had been meowing outside an apartment on East Helena Avenue for the past couple of hours. The reporting party was concerned about the cat being out in the heat wave.
• A wallet was reported stolen at Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park.
• A cow reportedly was stolen from a field on Prater Road sometime during the night.
• The reporting party’s car reportedly was stopped at a stop sign on North Main Street and East Patrick Avenue in Kittitas. A semi turned onto Main and the trailer hit the reporting party’s car.
• A dog reportedly was running up to children at the Lake Kachess boat launch.
• A stop sign reportedly was laying face down on West Seventh Avenue and North Wenas Street.
• A non-injury collision was reported in a parking lot on East Jackson Avenue.
• The reporting party left a purse at a location on West Davis Street in Cle Elum and when they went back for it, the purse was gone.
• The reporting party’s vehicle struck some sort of cement pipe with a cord in it at the entrance to a business park on Vantage Highway. The collision broke the pipe and damaged the vehicle
• A black and brown dog was reported in the roadway on North Chestnut Street and East Fifth Avenue.
• A neighbor reportedly threatened the reporting party with a gun on Stevens Road.
• A dead cat was reported in the roadway on Wilson Creek Road.
• A 2020 Ford F250 was reported stolen on West Fifth Avenue. The keys were in the vehicle.
• Two dogs reportedly were locked in a vehicle behind an apartment complex on East Sixth Avenue and North Chestnut Street. A blanket was covering the front windshield.
• The reporting party could hear growling and grunts at the Kachess Campground. They had been advised there were bears in the area. The reporting also advised there was an unknown subject flashing a flashlight at her.
• The reporting party advised she could hear someone in her house on North Chamith Lane.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on July 25-26 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• A 500-square foot brush fire was reported under a power pole on state Route 970 near Cle Elum.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from July 25-26 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
• A 22-year-old Moses Lake man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for probation violation. Bail $2,100.
• A 25-year-old Toppenish man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to appear/third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $500.
• A 36-year-old Thorp woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/third-degree theft. Bail $300.
• A 32-year-old Snoqualmie Pass man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for first-degree robbery and third-degree assault. No bail.
• A 32-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for first-degree robbery, resisting arrest and obstructing a public servant. No bail.