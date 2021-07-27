Police | Kittcom received the following calls on July 26-27 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
- An irrigation system reportedly had been pulled out of the ground on Thornton View Road near Cle Elum.
- Shoplifting was reported on North Ruby Street.
- Two game cameras were stolen and a lock to a trailer broken at Helen McCabe State Park.
- A burglary was reported on Rainbow Court near Cle Elum.
- A Cascadia Freightliner reportedly was struck while parked on North Dolarway Road.
- A burglary was reported on Main Street.
- A silver SUV reportedly backed into another vehicle on East Pennsylvania Avenue and North First Street in Roslyn.
- A hit and run was reported on West 11th Avenue.
- A motorhome reportedly was damaged in a hit and run at Lake Cle Elum.
- A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on South Water Street.
- The reporting party had video of an unknown man going out the doors of a store on North Ruby Street with a a cart of Trulys.
- Subjects reportedly were taking apart about five bicycles and putting them back together in different ways. Subjects also had a tub with them that they were throwing away parts in.
Fire | Kittcom received the following calls on July 26-27 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
- An attended campfire was reported at Lake Easton State Park.
- The reporting party could see flames and smoke in the trees at Lake Easton State Park.
- A press fire was reported on Bowers Business Loop.
- A smoke investigation was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 78.
- An outside fire was reported in the median on Interstate 90, milepost 80.
Arrests | The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from July 26-27 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
- A 37-year-old Beverly man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for four counts failure to appear/violation uniform controlled substances act. Bail $25,000.
- A 23-year-old Wapato man was arrested Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for two counts failure to appear/possession controlled substances, possession of a firearm by an 18 to 21-year-old, failure to appear/carrying an unlawfully loaded pistol in a vehicle and making false and misleading statements to a public servant. No bail.