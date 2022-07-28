Police
Kittcom received the following calls on July 27-28 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• A vehicle was reported stolen on East Berry Road.
• A vehicle reportedly rolled three times on Leisure Land Lane near Cle Elum.
• The reporting party was coming to Kittitas County and had a question if he could use a paintball gun to scare a wild animal if he encountered one.
• A bicycle was reported stolen on North Ruby Street.
• A dog reportedly was inside a red Honda with its windows rolled up on West First Street in Cle Elum.
• A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on South Canyon Road.
• A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on East First Avenue and North Pearl Street.
• A person reportedly was bitten by a dog at Lake Easton State Park.
• A theft was reported on South Water Street.
• The reporting party accepted a fraudulent $100 bill on South Canyon Road.
• The reporting party was under house arrest, but his father was trying to evict him on Big Bend Road.
• The reporting party lost power at a residence on East Countryside Avenue on July 25. When the electrician was in the attic he discovered a bullet hole in the residence that came through the roof.
• A dog reportedly was left in a pickup parked on East Fifth Avenue and North Sampson Street.
• A bag of cocaine reportedly was found in a bathroom sink on South Canyon Road.
• The reporting party observed a subject strike the neighbor’s shop window twice, appearing to try to break in, on No. 81 Road.
• A small black and white dog reportedly was loose on Umptanum Road and Durr Road.
• A man reportedly was attempting to vandalize a vending machine by pushing it over on East First Street in Cle Elum.
• A vehicle prowl was reported on East Railroad Street.
• A vehicle was reported in a ditch in front of the school on Kittitas Highway.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on July 27-28 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• The neighbors reportedly were having a bonfire on North Third Street in Roslyn.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from July 27-28 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
• A 34-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/first-degree criminal trespass. Bail $200.
• A 23-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for second-degree burglary and third-degree theft. No bail.
• A 23-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for two counts failure to appear/third-degree theft. Bail $30,000.
• A 46-year-old Edmonds man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for two counts third-degree driving with a suspended license, failure to appear/driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device. No bail.
• A 54-year-old Yakima man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $1,000.
• A 20-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn Police officers for attempted residential burglary. No bail.