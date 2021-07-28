Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Police | Kittcom received the following calls on July 27-28 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

  • A woman in her 30s wearing a T-shirt, baggy jeans and sneakers reportedly was yelling at traffic and walking out in front of cars on South Main Street.
  • A Honda ORV reportedly was stolen on West Sixth Avenue and North Water Street. It was chained to a container in a parking lot.
  • Dispatch received a call from a person who sounded like a small child who said that a bomb went off in Kittitas. When asked for further information, the caller disconnected.
  • A transient male reportedly was prowling vehicles on state Route 97.
  • A Ford F150 reportedly was rear-ended by a Kia on South Canyon Road.
  • A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on East First Street and North Pennsylvania Avenue in Roslyn.
  • A hit and run was reported on North Ruby Street.
  • The driver of a Ford pickup with a canopy reportedly was driving next to the reporting party’s vehicle showing his genitals on Interstate 90, milepost 62.
  • Two juveniles reportedly were loitering in an alley, messing around with garbage cans on North Anderson Street.

Fire | Kittcom received the following calls on July 27-28 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

  • A structure fire was reported on West Dry Creek Road.
  • Large plumes of smoke were reported behind the church in the children’s play area on North B Street.

Arrests | The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from July 27-28 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

  • A 43-year-old Kent woman was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to appear/second-degree burglary accomplice, attempted residential burglary accomplice and failure to appear/second-degree theft accomplice. Bail $5,000.
  • A 35-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for four counts failure to appear/third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $4,400.
  • A 33-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to appear forgery and second-degree theft. Bail $50,000.
  • A 25-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $25,000.
  • A 37-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for second-degree assault. No bail.

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.