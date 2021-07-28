Police | Kittcom received the following calls on July 27-28 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
- A woman in her 30s wearing a T-shirt, baggy jeans and sneakers reportedly was yelling at traffic and walking out in front of cars on South Main Street.
- A Honda ORV reportedly was stolen on West Sixth Avenue and North Water Street. It was chained to a container in a parking lot.
- Dispatch received a call from a person who sounded like a small child who said that a bomb went off in Kittitas. When asked for further information, the caller disconnected.
- A transient male reportedly was prowling vehicles on state Route 97.
- A Ford F150 reportedly was rear-ended by a Kia on South Canyon Road.
- A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on East First Street and North Pennsylvania Avenue in Roslyn.
- A hit and run was reported on North Ruby Street.
- The driver of a Ford pickup with a canopy reportedly was driving next to the reporting party’s vehicle showing his genitals on Interstate 90, milepost 62.
- Two juveniles reportedly were loitering in an alley, messing around with garbage cans on North Anderson Street.
Fire | Kittcom received the following calls on July 27-28 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
- A structure fire was reported on West Dry Creek Road.
- Large plumes of smoke were reported behind the church in the children’s play area on North B Street.
Arrests | The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from July 27-28 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
- A 43-year-old Kent woman was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to appear/second-degree burglary accomplice, attempted residential burglary accomplice and failure to appear/second-degree theft accomplice. Bail $5,000.
- A 35-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for four counts failure to appear/third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $4,400.
- A 33-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to appear forgery and second-degree theft. Bail $50,000.
- A 25-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $25,000.
- A 37-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for second-degree assault. No bail.