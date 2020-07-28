Support Local Journalism


Police | Kittcom received the following calls on July 25-27 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

  • A gold Buick reportedly was blocking a caller’s driveway access.
  • A bike reportedly was stolen on Ruby Street.
  • An aggressive man reportedly was getting confrontational with protesters on Fifth Avenue.
  • A man reportedly went into a restaurant on University Way, asked for a cup of water, then threw it in an employee’s face, then left.
  • A heavyset man in his 30s wearing camo pants reportedly was shooting his gun in tall grass.
  • The back window of a white Dodge reportedly was broken last week, possibly struck with a rock.
  • A grey bicycle reportedly was leaning against a caller’s front porch for a week. The caller believes it was stolen.
  • A man reportedly punched another man in the face on West First Street in Cle Elum.
  • A jeep reportedly was stuck after mudding in the lake all day.
  • A loud party was reported at East Remington Drive.
  • Someone reportedly was playing clarinet too loud on South Pearl Street.
  • A note reportedly was found in the bushes that read “help me” on Chestnut Street.
  • A loose Chestnut horse reportedly was in the roadway on Cooke Canyon Road.
  • Two goats reportedly were missing on Old Glory Lane.

Fire | Kittcom received the following calls on July 25-27 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

  • A shed reportedly was fully engulfed on Green Canyon Road.
  • Visible smoke and flames were reported from a vehicle fire on Interstate 90.

Arrests | The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from July 25-27 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

  • No arrests were reported.

