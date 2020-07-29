Kittcom received the following calls on July 28-29 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n Credit card scams were reported on South Water Street.
n Red lights were not coming on at University Way and Water Street.
n A group of about seven young people reportedly were setting off fireworks every 30 minutes at the Keechelus boat launch.
vA cow was reported on the shoulder of the roadway of Brick Mill Road.
n A man with a baseball cap, face mask and backpack reportedly knocked on a caller’s back patio door at 1:30 a.m.
n A white dog reportedly was walking along the side of Vantage Highway, was also seen yesterday.
n Two lit candles reportedly were found on the edge and rail of a dumpster lid on West Washington Avenue. The caller believed someone was trying to light the dumpster on fire.
n Rustling and breathing reportedly was heard outside a caller’s window, then they saw a male figure at 5 a.m.
n A man reportedly was standing in the drive through at a business on West First Street and said he would not leave until he is removed.
n A woman with no shoes reportedly came toward a caller’s white Chevrolet Legion while he was pulled over napping.
n An outside fire in a ditch was reported on Hazel Lane and North 81st Road.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from July 28-29 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 24-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police Officers for vehicle prowling. No bail.
n A 50-year-old Thorp man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s Deputies for fourth-degree assault domestic violence, bail $2,500.
n A 23-year-old Auburn man was arrested by Ellensburg Police Officers for violation drug act. No bail.
n A 38-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police Officers for contempt of court, bail $500.