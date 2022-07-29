Police
Kittcom received the following calls on July 28-29 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• The steering wheel and battery reportedly were stolen from a vehicle on North Pennsylvania Avenue in Roslyn.
• A homeless-looking, 190-pound man in his late 60s wearing a white shirt and torn jeans reportedly was riding a bicycle on Lyons Road and Wilson Creek Road.
• Paperwork reportedly was stolen from a vehicle on West Cascade Court. The vehicle had been locked.
• Broken glass was reported in the roadway on North Main Street and West University Way.
• The reporting party advised a bear would not leave her front porch on Dundee Road in Ronald. She started playing loud music and the bear started to leave after eating all the garbage in the basement.
• The reporting party requested to speak to law enforcement in reference to the Post Office refusing to deliver mail because the adjoining mailbox had a wasp nest in it on North Yew Street.
• A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on Riverbottom Road and Umptanum Road.
• Graffiti was reported on the north side of the Concrete Jungle wall on the Central Washington University campus.
• A basset hound reportedly ran out of a residence on West Pacific Avenue, tried to attack the reporting party’s dog and bit the reporting party’s son on the hand.
• A power cord reportedly was hanging close to the street on East Capitol Avenue and South Chestnut Street.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on July 28-29 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• Smoke reportedly was coming from the vents of a structure on Davis Street in Cle Elum.
• A Dodge Dart reportedly was on fire on Interstate 90, milepost 133.5. There were flames coming from the engine compartment.
• Two burn piles reporting were burning under birch trees on Salmon la Sac Road.
• A large amount of smoke reportedly was coming from a large ash tray on North Water Street and West Fourth Avenue.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from July 28-29 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
• A 34-year-old Port Orchard man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a stolen vehicle, first-degree identity theft and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. Bail $250,000.
• A 43-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for no contact/protection order violation, failure to appear/fourth-degree assault/domestic violence and third-degree malicious mischief/domestic violence. Bail $15,000.
• A 35-year-old Yakima man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/attempt to elude, third-degree driving with a suspended license, reckless driving, motor vehicle theft and first-degree malicious mischief. No bail.
• A 29-year-old Lynnwood man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for violation no contact order/domestic violence, failure to appear/third-degree driving with a suspended license and driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $1,500.