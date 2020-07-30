Kittcom received the following calls on July 29-30 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A power outage was reported on Pine Street, Water Street, Ruby Street, Pearl Street, Kittitas Street, and Anderson Street.
n An unwanted person reportedly took mothers wallet and other items.
n Vehicles reportedly were driving in excessive speeds due to lights being out on Manitoba Avenue and Main Street.
n An employee reportedly showed up late and assaulted someone who confronted him. The employee left the area in a ‘90s faded Honda Civic.
n Someone reportedly drove off the rode and struck a fence post and pieces of the vehicle were left at the site on North Brick Road. The caller believed it occurred “during the night.”
n Horses and cows reportedly appeared gaunt and not taken care of on Judge Ronald Road.
n Two 12-year-olds reportedly were shooting water over a fence on the corner of Seventh Street and West Nevada Avenue in Roslyn, causing a car to almost crash.
n A man on crutches reportedly was in his yard on North Anderson Street and looked like he needed assistance.
n A dog reportedly was locked inside a tan Tahoe with the windows barely cracked.
n A woman reportedly was very angry when told to stop cutting her neighbors grass.
n Juveniles reportedly put a rope swing on property owned by the Yakama Nation.
n A man reportedly walked up to a vehicle, asked for a handshake. The caller said no, and the man asked “Do I need to beat you up?” The caller then shook his hand.
n A neighbor reportedly was yelling at a caller and calling her names for no reason.
n A man in his 20s or 30s with a shaved head reportedly was yelling in front of the courthouse, unknown what about.
n A cat reportedly was stuck in a recliner on North Ellington Street in Ellensburg. The cat was freed from the recliner.
n A man reported his son had a headache at 7 a.m., and had not heard from him since.
n Loud music and yelling were reported on East Helena Avenue.
n Fireworks reportedly were being set off at midnight on East Helena Avenue.
n Fire works reportedly were going off on East Third Street in Cle Elum.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from July 29-30 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A man in Ellensburg was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault domestic violence. No bail.