Kittcom received the following calls on July 29-30 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A man reportedly was spraying a vehicle’s windshield with Windex. The reporting party asked him to stop. When the reporting party got into her car, the man opened her door and sprayed her in the face with Windex on Davis Street in Cle Elum.
A man reportedly was rolling around in the grass, screaming on the drive-through side of a building on West University Way.
An assault was reported on South Canyon Road.
An unknown subject reportedly was banging on the windows and doors of a Rainier Street residence saying, “I am going to kill you.” The reporting party went outside and three of her neighbors said the same thing had just happened to them.
A neighbor reportedly was mowing her lawn — mowing rocks not grass — occasionally sparking and keeping the neighbors awake with the noise on North Pierce Street and West Sixth Avenue.
A woman reportedly was on her hands and knees in the middle of the roadway on Anderson Road.
The reporting party heard a loud knock on her door 30 minutes ago. A can of Spaghetti-O’s was left on her porch on Ravenswood Lane.
Two men reportedly stole a basketful of items from a store on North Ruby Street.
The reporting party saw what she believed to be was steam coming from a wood chip pile on North Spokane Street and was not sure what to do with it.
A doorknob reportedly was tampered with on North Pierce Street in Kittitas.
A non-injury collision was reported on Thorp Cemetery Road.
Kittcom received the following calls on July 24-26 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A smoke investigation was reported on Interstate 90, exit 70.
A campfire was reported on Yakima River Drive. It was unknown if it was attended.
A vehicle fire was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 83.5.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from July 24-26 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 50-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for four counts of possession/delivery violation of uniform controlled substances act (sale and manufacture) and two counts possession/delivery violation of the uniform controlled substances act (counterfeit substance). No bail.