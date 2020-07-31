Support Local Journalism


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on July 30-31 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

A man reportedly was found sleeping in a basement on North Ruby Street in Ellensburg.

The smell of marijuana was reported at a house being built on West Third Street in Cle Elum.

Mail theft was reported on North Brick Road in Ellensburg.

A wallet was reported stolen while a man was sleeping on a bench.

A political sign was reported stolen on 11th Avenue in Ellensburg.

A man reportedly made and angry gesture and refused to leave someone's room on East Mountain View Avenue in Ellensburg.

A woman reportedly received threatening text messages saying to watch her back.

A man reportedly called a woman names and lunged at her in a confrontation over irrigation water.

A landlord reportedly took a caller's drain hoses.

Drug paraphernalia was reported in an office on University Way.

A flat screen reportedly was missing from a house on West Rainier Avenue.

A man reportedly threw rocks and whistled at someone on Country Drive in Easton.

Someone reportedly refused to wear a mask at a restaurant on North Main Street, citing a medical exemption. The subjects refused to leave, and rejected a takeout offer.

Cows reportedly were in a neighbors yard on Tipton Road.

A caller's wife reportedly found a bag containing a pistol, ammo and a pipe while on her mail route today.

A man reportedly refused to leave the Circle K on South Main Street.

A pipe reportedly burst between Samuelson Hall and the Japanese Garden.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on July 30-31 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

A fence post was reported on fire on Fairview Road close to a hay field.

A grass fire was reported on the side of the roadway on Interstate 82.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from July 30-31 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

A 79-year-old Kent man was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn-South Cle Elum police officers for fourth-degree assault domestic violence. No bail.

A 41-year-old Grandview man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff's deputies for non-contact protection order violation domestic violence. No bail.

