Police
Kittcom received the following calls on July 4-5 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• Subjects reportedly were setting off illegal fireworks on state Route 970.
• Loud fireworks were reported on East Third Avenue.
• The reporting party heard a single mortar go off in the area of West Third Street in Cle Elum.
• A motor vehicle collision was reported on Robinson Canyon Road.
• A family reportedly was setting off loud fireworks on North Alder Street and East Helena Avenue.
• A group of 10 people reportedly were lighting off fireworks in a parking lot on West Cascade Court.
• Fireworks were reported on South Cle Elum Way and Broadway.
• Several subjects lighting off fireworks on North Yakima Avenue were contacted and informed of the city ordinance.
• Fireworks were reported on West 15th Avenue and North Water Street.
• Warnings were given to several individuals lighting off fireworks on East Railroad Street in Cle Elum.
• Firecrackers reportedly were set off of East Fourth Avenue and North Alder Street.
• An assault was reported on East Sparks Road in Easton.
• Subjects setting off fireworks on East Second Street in Cle Elum were advised of the city ordinance and said they would stop.
• Subjects reportedly were setting off fireworks near the propane tanks on West First Street in Cle Elum.
• Fireworks were reported at Palmiero Park.
• Fireworks were reported on West 13th Avenue and North Okanogan Street.
• Subjects reportedly were setting off illegal fireworks on Weaver Road
• Subjects were contacted on North Brook Lane and advised they could set off fireworks within the city limits.
• The reporting party heard gunshots, not fireworks, on East 18th Avenue.
• Subjects on North Parklane Avenue reportedly were lighting off fireworks and almost hit the reporting party’s residence.
• Extremely loud fireworks were reported on North Cobblefield Street.
• Five or six juveniles reportedly were setting off fireworks on South Pine Street.
• A man in a paisley shit and black hat reportedly attempted to steal a Bluetooth headset on North Dolarway Road.
• A man in his 20s reportedly was attempting to steal the reporting party’s vehicle on East Tacoma Avenue.
• A Nissan Pathfinder reportedly struck an animal on Interstate 90, milepost 132. The State Patrol requested assistance from Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies to check for a possible animal in the roadway.
• A white Tesla reportedly struck a deer on Interstate 90, milepost 132 and went airborne (call came in two minutes after the preceding call).
• A man was in the reporting party’s vehicle screaming expletives that he was going to kill someone on East Third Avenue.
• A stop sign was reported down and the wooden post was broken on East Sixth Avenue and North Sampson Street.
• Someone reportedly added 00 in red paint after the 15 on a 15-minute parking sign in a parking lot on East 11th Avenue,
• A theft was reported on Mountain River Trails.
• Subjects reportedly were setting off fireworks in a yard on Bittersweet Drive. The reporting party was aware that fireworks could be set off but was concerned because the yard was surrounded by dry tinder.
• The reporting party heard a loud boom and then saw smoke to the west on North Thorp Highway.
• A burglary was reported on Horse Haven Road near Cle Elum.
• Fireworks were reported on Pit Way in Easton.
• Subjects reportedly were lighting fireworks in an alley off of North McIntosh Street.
• Two male subjects dressed in black reportedly were spray painting a railroad car on South Water Street.
• A raccoon was reported in a compost pile on McManamy Road. The raccoon was possibly sick.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on July 4-5 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• The front glass was broken and a flag was reportedly set on fire on East Spokane Avenue. The fire was no longer active.
• A small brush fire was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 114.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from July 4-5 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
• A 21-year-old Renton man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/unlawful possession of a firearm, failure to appear/false swearing, warrant/possession of a stolen vehicle and failure to appear/operating a vehicle without a valid operator’s license. Bail $1,100.
• A 33-year-old Bothell man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to appear/no contact-protection order violation/domestic violence. Bail $500.
• A 54-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/unlawful discharge of a firearm. Bail $3,000.
• A 53-year-old Seattle man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. Bail $5,000.
• A 45-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence and driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $10,000.
• A 23-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $5,000.
• A 31-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for harassment/domestic violence. Bail $15,000.
• A 37-year-old Burien man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for two counts of failure to appear/third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $100.
• A 38-year-old Moses Lake woman was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence and interfering with a domestic violence report. No bail.
• A 22-year-old Toppenish man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for second-degree malicious mischief, attempted theft of a motor vehicle, second-degree criminal trespass and second-degree vehicle prowl. No bail.