Police
Kittcom received the following calls on July 5-6 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• The reporting party advised she crashed her vehicle and it was smoking on Killmore Road. The reporting party was erratic and yelling that she needed dispatch to tell her if her vehicle was going to explode.
• The reporting party witnessed a male subject in his neighbor’s Subaru on state Route 970. The man was of thin build, in his 20s and carrying sweaters.
• A non-injury collision involving a hay truck, a sedan and an SUV was reported on No. 6 Road and Tjossem Road.
• A residence reportedly was egged on South Matthews Road.
• A small white and brown dog reportedly was in the lobby of a hotel on Triple L Loop. The dog did not belong to any of the guests.
• An assault was reported on West Fifth Avenue.
• Two Waste Management containers reportedly had “reset” spray-painted on them in white paint on North Alder Street.
• A white Nissan sports car reportedly had been doing donuts in the high school parking lot off of Kittitas Highway for the past two days.
• Fireworks were reported at the Wish Poosh boat launch.
• An American flag attached to a house reportedly was burned on South Tamarack Lane.
• The reporting party found a siphon tube in the diesel tank of her Dodge pickup with a burned match in it on East Seattle Avenue.
• A window of a job shack reportedly was broken on South Cle Elum Way and Railroad Street.
• A bicycle was reported stolen on North B Street.
• A drop box on the side of a building on North Pine Street reportedly was damaged. There was a piece of wire in it and the frame was broken. It appeared that someone was trying to open the door.
• A non-injury collision involving a 2005 Subaru Outback and a 2006 Jeep was reported on West Fifth Avenue.
• A man reportedly was spray painting a fence on West Eighth Avenue in Kittitas and overshot, hitting the neighbor’s vehicle.
• A hit and run was reported on Wilson Creek Road.
• A non-injury collision involving a 2007 Acadia and a black Ford Ranger was reported on South Main Street.
• A man reportedly stole a utility trailer on East Falcon Road.
• An electric bike was reported stolen on state Route 821.
• The gas tank of a 2017 GMC pickup reportedly was drilled and gas stolen on state Route 906.
• The westbound lanes of Vantage Highway, milepost 14, reportedly were blocked by lumber debris.
• Three dogs reportedly were in a beat-up Ford and West First Street in Cle Elum.
• A man reportedly was dumping garbage off the bridge on West University Way and Reecer Creek Road.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on July 5-6 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• A brush fire was reported on Lake Easton Road.
• A fire was reported between trailers on Sacajawea Court in Kittitas.
• A smoke investigation was reported on Upper Peoh Point Road, milepost .5.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from July 5-6 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
• A 26-year-old Yakima woman was arrested by State Patrol officers for failure to appear/no contact-protection order violation/domestic violence. Bail $15,000.
• A 60-year-old Tacoma man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/vehicle theft and failure to appear/third-degree theft. Bail $20,000.
• A 40-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for four counts of first-degree theft and theft of a motor vehicle. No bail.