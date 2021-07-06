Support Local Journalism


Police | Kittcom received the following calls on July 5-6 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

  • A golden retriever reportedly was at large on North Wildcat Way.
  • A Ruger .22 revolver and a bag with a change of clothes and toiletries reportedly were stolen from a vehicle on Rope Rider Drive. The vehicle was unlocked.
  • A fence reportedly was vandalized on Bluegrass Lane.
  • A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on West First Street in Cle Elum.
  • A vehicle reportedly was keyed on North Rainier.
  • Graffiti was reported in the alley behind a fast-food restaurant on West University Way.
  • A collision was reported on Westside Road and Tree Haven Road.
  • The sound of a .22 or possibly fireworks was reported at Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park.
  • Fireworks were reported on North Brook Lane.
  • A dog was reported in the roadway on Nelson Siding Road.
  • A man wearing a face mask and sunglasses reportedly stole a rice cooker on South Water Street. He left the scene in a Ford Explorer.
  • A dog reportedly had been locked in a Jeep Cherokee for more than 40 minutes on East Pennsylvania Avenue.
  • A broken water pipe reportedly was leaking into an electrical box on East Seventh Avenue and North Anderson Street.
  • Graffiti was reported on Purser Hall on the Central Washington University campus.
  • A hit and run was reported at Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park.
  • A man reportedly was hanging out of the driver’s seat with severe lane travel for multiple miles on Interstate 90 and on East Sparks Road.
  • Fireworks were reported on Gail Road.
  • Multiple fireworks and sparks flying were reported in an alley off of West Sixth Avenue.
  • A hit and run was reported on North Dolarway Road.

Fire | Kittcom received the following calls on July 5-6 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

  • Multiple campfires were reported along the river at French Cabin Creek.
  • A burn complaint was reported on Indian Lake Drive.
  • Subjects reportedly had a fire at the boat launch on Forest Service Road 4818.
  • A campfire was reported at Liberty Campground.
  • An orange glow was reported in the tree line off of Teanaway Road.

Arrests | The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from July 5-6 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

  • A 33-year-old Lynnwood man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $1,000.
  • A 24-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for third-degree malicious mischief/domestic violence. No bail.
  • A 26-year-old Bremerton woman was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.
  • A 40-year-old Auburn man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for vehicular assault and driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. No bail.

