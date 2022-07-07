Subscribe
Police
Kittcom received the following calls on July 6-7 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• Graffiti was reported on the First Avenue side of Morgan Middle School on a roll-up garage door.
• A single black cow reportedly was on the side of the roadway on Vantage Highway and Fairview Road.
• A theft was reported from the South Cle Elum Post Office on Cleveland Avenue.
• Fireworks reportedly were being set off in the grass field next to the parking lot at the Cle Elum-Roslyn Elementary School on state Route 903.
• A theft was reported on Blue Spruce Drive near Cle Elum.
• The eastbound red light reportedly was out at the intersection of South Main Street and West Capitol Avenue.
• Kittens reportedly were found in a storm drain on North Airport Road and East Kyllo Road.
• A burglary was reported on North Yellowstone Street.
• A dead skunk was reported in the roadway on East University Way and Vantage Highway.
• A hit and run was reported on North Alder Street.
Fire
• Flames reportedly were coming from under a black sedan parked on the shoulder of Interstate 90, milepost 110.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from July 6-7 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
• A 60-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. Bail $15,000.
• A 32-year-old Yakima man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/third-degree theft. Bail $500.
• A 57-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/third-degree theft. Bail $300.
• A 40-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for three counts of failure to appear/third-degree driving with a suspended license and failure to appear/racing. Bail $1,500.
Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack!
Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters:
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.