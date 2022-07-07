Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Police 

Kittcom received the following calls on July 6-7 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line): 

• Graffiti was reported on the First Avenue side of Morgan Middle School on a roll-up garage door.

• A single black cow reportedly was on the side of the roadway on Vantage Highway and Fairview Road.

• A theft was reported from the South Cle Elum Post Office on Cleveland Avenue.

• Fireworks reportedly were being set off in the grass field next to the parking lot at the Cle Elum-Roslyn Elementary School on state Route 903.

• A theft was reported on Blue Spruce Drive near Cle Elum.

• The eastbound red light reportedly was out at the intersection of South Main Street and West Capitol Avenue.

• Kittens reportedly were found in a storm drain on North Airport Road and East Kyllo Road.

• A burglary was reported on North Yellowstone Street.

• A dead skunk was reported in the roadway on East University Way and Vantage Highway.

• A hit and run was reported on North Alder Street.

Fire                                             

Kittcom received the following calls on July 6-7 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line): 

• Flames reportedly were coming from under a black sedan parked on the shoulder of Interstate 90, milepost 110.

Arrests 

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from July 6-7 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings): 

• A 60-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. Bail $15,000.

• A 32-year-old Yakima man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/third-degree theft. Bail $500.

• A 57-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/third-degree theft. Bail $300.

• A 40-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for three counts of failure to appear/third-degree driving with a suspended license and failure to appear/racing. Bail $1,500.

Tags

Recommended for you