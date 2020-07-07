Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on July 6-7 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

● A residential burglary was reported on East Ninth Avenue.

● A person reported someone camping on their property on East Hyak Drive at Snoqualmie Pass.

● A dirt bike rack reportedly was stolen off the back of a Jeep on state Route 970.

● A vehicle reportedly was rear-ended by another vehicle on West Fifth Avenue and North Water Street.

● Fireworks were reported on Carek Road in Roslyn.

● Two males, one possibly underage, reportedly were smoking marijuana on North Water Street.

● A woman reportedly traded her 2001 Honda for a gold bracelet in Ellensburg. The bracelet is not real gold and she wants her vehicle back.

● There was a report of an ongoing problem of subject dumping garbage in and around dumpsters on Salmon la Sac Road.

● A seat reportedly came out of a pontoon boat being towed by a pickup on Interstate 90 near Cle Elum and struck the reporting party’s windshield.

● A dog reportedly was at the Flagpole Park on North Stafford Avenue in Cle Elum.

● A gray sedan reportedly ran a stop sign, drove through a gravel area and almost struck a person riding a bicycle in the area of the Roslyn Cemeteries.

● A large Rottweiler reportedly was loose on West Second Street in Cle Elum.

● Six gunshots or fireworks reportedly were heard on West 26th Avenue and North Ellington Street.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on July 6-7 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

No fire calls were reported in this time period.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from July 6-7 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

No arrests were reported in this time period.

Tags

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.