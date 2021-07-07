Support Local Journalism


Police | Kittcom received the following calls on July 6-7 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

  • A catalytic converter reportedly was stolen from a F250 on West Davis Street in Cle Elum.
  • Four feet of rope reportedly was in the roadway at the intersection of North Wenas Street and West University Way.
  • Two women reportedly were shopping in a store on South Main Street. They went into the restroom and took nail care items.
  • The reporting party got either a rock or a BB pellet through the windshield of his vehicle on East First Street in Cle Elum.
  • Graffiti was reported on a garage door on North Poplar Street.
  • A truck pulling a trailer reportedly struck a gas pump on Gladmar Road.
  • The reporting party’s neighbor reportedly has been spitting on the reporting party’s vehicle on University Way.
  • Fireworks were reported on West 14th Avenue.
  • Subjects reportedly were riding BMX bikes through the Wellington Event Center on the Central Washington University campus, doing tricks and falling several times.
  • A two-vehicle collision was reported on Vantage Highway.
  • The reporting party’s vehicle was rear-ended by a white pickup which then left the scene on South Main Street.
  • A man reportedly had been wandering in and out of a business on South Main Street for the past hour and a half, acting strange.
  • Two dogs reportedly were attacking goats on Old Glory Lane.
  • A customer reportedly locked her dogs in a vehicle as a gas station/convenience story on Gladmar Road.
  • A power pole reportedly was leaning over the roadway on state Route 97.
  • A heavy-set man in his mid-40s reportedly was sitting on the curb, smoking a cigarette, wearing long-sleeve T-shirt and nothing else on Rainier Avenue.
  • Fireworks were reported on West 15th Avenue and North Cora Street.
  • A laser-illumination event was reported west of the Easton airport.

Fire | Kittcom received the following calls on July 6-7 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

  • A smoke investigation was reported south of Lake Cle Elum.
  • An attended campfire was reported between the Roza Recreation Area and Big Pines on state Route 821.

Arrests | The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from July 6-7 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

  • A 49-year-old Kittitas woman was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for misdemeanor violation of a protection order/domestic violence. No bail.

