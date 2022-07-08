Police
Kittcom received the following calls on July 7-8 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• A man in a black T-shirt, black pants and wearing a hospital wristband reportedly was wandering in the middle of the roadway on East Manitoba Avenue and South Chestnut Street.
• A man in a green Subaru Outback reportedly pulled out a big, bulky gun, possibly a Glock, on Interstate 90, milepost 93.
• A non-injury collision was reported in the parking lot of a gas station on Gladmar Road.
Mail was reported stolen on Cascade Court.
• A hit and run was reported on West First Street in Cle Elum.
• Six juveniles reportedly were building a ramp in a basketball court on North Alder Street. • The reporting party was concerned they’d hurt themselves.
• A man reportedly crossed the roadway at North Main Street and West Third Avenue when it was not clear and nearly got hit.
• Two women reportedly stole from a convenience store on South Canyon Road.
• Graffiti was reported on the west side of a building on Wildcat Way.
• Loose cattle were reported near the roadway on East Sanders Road and North Alder Street.
• A small, blonde Maltese mix reportedly was in and out of the roadway on East Mountain View Avenue and South Ruby Street.
• A man on a bicycle reportedly hit a light pole on Walnut Street.
• A Sig Sauer P365XL pistol was reported stolen on Manastash Road.
• A bear reportedly was running around a neighborhood on West Fifth Street in Cle Elum.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on July 4-5 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• A neighbor reportedly was burning garbage on the side of their shop on Madison Avenue in South Cle Elum.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from July 4-5 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
• A 32-year-old Pendleton, Oregon woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/second-degree taking a vehicle. Bail $5,000.
• A 29-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for three counts failure to appear/first-degree criminal trespass, third-degree theft and obstructing a public servant. Bail $7,000.
• A 29-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for two counts failure to appear/third-degree driving with a suspended license, failure to comply/third-degree driving with a suspended license and third-degree theft. Bail $45,000.
• A 53-year-old Kittitas man was arrested by Kittitas Police officers for misdemeanor violation protection order. Bail $1,000.