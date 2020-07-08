Support Local Journalism


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on July 7-8 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A burglary was reported on North Fork Teanaway.

n A person reported a Bond Arms two barrel Derringer was missing from their vehicle after running errands in Ellensburg.

n A non-injury collision was reported on East Sixth Avenue and North Sprague Street.

n A man in a vest and shorts reportedly was in the corner of a parking lot and then dancing in the street when a semi drove past on South Canyon Road.

n A fake prescription for a controlled substance reportedly was filed on West First Street in Cle Elum. The subject called pretending to be a doctor.

n A man reportedly was lying in the grass at a park on West Fifth Avenue and when young girls walked past, he’d get up and follow them.

n People reportedly were lighting off fireworks on Roza View Drive.

n A wallet reportedly was stolen on North Main Street.

vA vehicle prowl was reported on East First Street in Cle Elum.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on July 7-8 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n An outside fire was reported on Quail Valley Road near Cle Elum.

n There was a report of a bonfire with a small gathering under a covered picnic area on North Poplar Street.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from July 7-8 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n A 35-year-old Federal Way man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $1,000.

n A 30-year-old Kent man was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn-South Cle Elum Police officers for criminal impersonation to obtain drugs. No bail.

