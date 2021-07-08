Police | Kittcom received the following calls on July 7-8 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
- A teal flatbed pickup reportedly was stolen on Swiftwater Boulevard in Cle Elum.
- A power pole was reported down on state Route 97.
- The reporting party was bit by a dog while running on East University Way.
- The reporting party and her boyfriend were on a paddle boat and a small inflatable boat in Lake Kachess and could not get back to the boat launch because of the wind.
- The reporting party observed a vehicle pull over, a subject punched a neighbor and then tried to run him over on Hyak Drive at Snoqualmie Pass.
- It reportedly appeared that someone tried to open a window with a screwdriver on Eighth Avenue.
- The reporting party said a subject assaulted him, struck him in the chest multiple times and tried to choke him on Brook Court.
- Multiple motorcycles reportedly were riding up and down the hill on dry grass off of East Third Street in Cle Elum. The reporting party was concerned due to fire hazard with the dry grass.
- A subject reportedly walked out a store on South Water Street and triggered the alarm.
- A tree branch reportedly feel from a neighbor’s yard and landed on the reporting party’s Kia Sedona on North Main Street in Kittitas.
- Outgoing mail was reported stolen on Thomas Road.
- A wallet was reported stolen on South Canyon Road.
- A windshield reportedly was shattered on East Mountain View Avenue.
- A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on East Sanders Road.
- There was a fourth-party report via social media that a small brown dog reportedly was struck by a vehicle on North Spokane Street and West Patrick Avenue in Kittitas.
- A vehicle prowl was reported on North Spokane Street in Kittitas.
- Clothing reportedly was stolen from a dryer on West Washington Avenue.
- Four pitbulls reportedly were running in the roadway on Westside Road and Nelson Siding Road.
- A low-hanging wire was reported on East Cliff Avenue.
- A semi reportedly was hit by another semi at fuel pumps on Dolarway Road.
Fire | Kittcom received the following calls on July 7-8 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
- The reporting party located a hot spot in the burnt area off Wilson Creek Road.
Arrests | The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from July 7-8 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
- A 36-year-old Lenox, Georgia man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for being a fugitive from justice and parole violation/delivery of methamphetamine and felony failure to register as a sex offender. No bail.