Kittcom received the following calls on July 8-9 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n There was a report of an ongoing problem with three juveniles setting off fireworks and scaring animals on No. 245 Road in Roslyn.
n Debris was reported in the roadway on North Main Street.
n A man reportedly stole food at a drive through on South Canyon Road by running between the cars.
n A stereo was reported missing from a vehicle parked on Game Farm Road.
n There was a report of a black Isuzu SUV and a white Crown Vic with a UW sticker on the side window down by the ag tunnel on Bull Road. There vehicles had been there for seven minutes and the reporting party believed they were “up to no good.”
n A motor vehicle was reported stolen on Old Cedars Road near Cle Elum.
n A non-injury collision was reported on North Main Street and West 14th Avenue.
n Subjects reportedly were outside yelling and screaming for the past three hours on East Third Avenue. It’s possible it was an underage drinking party.
n A title reportedly was stolen from a vehicle while parked on South Canyon Road.
n A dog reportedly was locked in a vehicle with the windows barely rolled down for the past 45 minutes on West First Street in Cle Elum.
n A theft was reported on East Helena Avenue.
n Fuel cards reportedly were stolen from semis and a vehicle on West Dolarway Road.
n The reporting party reportedly asked a man to put a face mask on and he refused on North Pearl Street.
n A vehicle reportedly was in a ditch filling with water on South Thorp Highway, mile post 1.
n Sunglasses were reported stolen on Pearl Street.
n A hit and run was reported on West Dolarway Road.
n A door reportedly was kicked in at a picnic shelter on West 14th Avenue.
n A deer reportedly was hit and killed on South Thorp Highway.
n A fire was reported behind a residence on Parke Creek Road.
n There was a report of a fire in an oven on East Brighton Loop.
n A fire from a fire pit reportedly got out of control of Joe Watt Canyon Road.
n An outside fire was reported on Salmon la Sac Road.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from July 8-9 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 74-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence and interfering with a domestic violence report. No bail.