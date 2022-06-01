Police
Kittcom received the following calls on May 31-June 1 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A camera, binoculars and other items reportedly were stolen from a Toyota Highlander on Triple L Loop.
The front license plate reportedly was stolen off a vehicle on Marian Drive in Cle Elum.
A dead deer was reported on the side of the roadway on Cove Road. It appeared to have been hit by a vehicle.
A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on South Pearl Street and East Jackson Avenue.
A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle on North Pearl Street.
A black cow was reported on the roadway on Vantage Highway, milepost 13.5.
A non-injury collision was reported on North Dolarway Road.
A brown and white pitbull reportedly was running in and out of traffic on Umptanum Road.
Unknown subjects reportedly were setting off fireworks on West Mount Baker Court.
A bomb threat was reported on West Fifth Avenue.
A hit and run was reported on North Dolarway Road.
An assault was reported on Teanaway Avenue in Cle Elum.
A cow reportedly was wandering near the railroad tracks on East First Street in Cle Elum.
AirPods were reported stolen on East Helena Avenue.
Items reportedly were stolen from a barn on East Third Avenue in Kittitas.
A black and red 2019 Specialized mountain bike was reported stolen on East 11th Avenue.
A dog reportedly had been left in a Ford Escape parked on East Mountain View Avenue. The windows were cracked.
A large group of college-aged subjects reportedly were at Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park with unleashed pitbulls. The subjects were openly fighting with fighting gloves.
A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on West Third Avenue.
An assault was reported on North Walnut Street.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on May 31-June 1 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
Neighbors reportedly had an open fire in their backyard on North Collage Place.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from May 31-June 1 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 46-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for three counts of felony violation of a protection order. No bail.
A 22-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for trafficking stolen property, third-degree theft, failure to appear/hit and run, failure to appear/possession of stolen property. Bail $20,500.
A 29-year-old Seattle man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to appear/driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and two counts of failure to appear/third-degree driving with a suspended license.
A 44-year-old Sunnyside man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for possession of stolen property and motor vehicle theft. No bail.
A 30-year-old Yakima man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to comply/driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $25,000.
A 24-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/third-degree theft. Bail $100.