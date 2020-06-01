Police | Kittcom received the following calls on May 30-June 1 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
- A pickup load of garbage reportedly was dumped off the side of the roadway on West Cascade Court and West University Way.
- A shipping container reportedly was broken into on Emerson Road.
- A dog reportedly was in a gold GMC pickup parked near the entrance of a story on North Ruby Street.
- A dog tethered in its yard reportedly was attacked by a neighbor’s dog on North Yakima Avenue in Cle Elum.
- A shop reportedly was broken into on Tjossem Road.
- A Jeep was reported in a ditch off of Naneum Road.
- A vehicle was stolen from a gas pump at a service station on West Dolarway Road.
- Shoplifting reportedly occurred three days ago on North Ruby Street.
- Vehicles parking at the gate of Irene Rinehart Park reportedly are blocking the driveway to a business on Umptanum Road.
- Two men reportedly were sitting on an electrical box smoking. The reporting party asked them to leave and they left. Both were “ratty looking” and one was wearing a flannel shirt.
- A subject reportedly stole a package off a porch on North Thorp Highway.
- A neighbor’s dog reportedly attacked the reporting party’s cat two days ago on North Okanogan Street. The reporting party was requesting to press charges.
- Two male subjects in an apartment complex on East Manitoba Avenue reportedly were using cameras to photograph and record other subjects without their permission.
- A deer reportedly was hit on Cove Road and Manastash Road. The deer was still alive.
- A couple were pushed across Lake Kachess by the wind and were unable to get back across on their paddle boats. They were sitting on the bank of the lake.
- Three males reportedly were playing football on the new field on North Wildcat Way and East 18th Avenue.
- The sound of shooting was reported on Hunter Road.
- A clear plastic bag containing $399 reportedly was found by an unknown person on West First Street in Cle Elum and turned into police.
- A man reportedly was yelling, “Hey,” and then possibly a name for the past hour on the John Wayne Trail near West 15th Avenue and North Water Street.
- A vehicle reportedly struck a yellow pole on East First Street in Cle Elum.
- A friendly Rottweiler mix reportedly was loose on East Pennsylvania Avenue in Roslyn.
- A mattress was reported in the roadway on East University Way and North Alder Street.
- A deer with a broken leg was reported on Anderson Road.
- Nine subjects reportedly were standing in the Yakima River and it was too rough to walk to shore. Only one in the party was wearing a life jacket.
- A stream running through property on North Sampson Street reportedly was about the crest.
- Several power poles were bouncing and almost on the ground on Smithson Road and Reecer Creek.
- A power pole reportedly was down across the roadway on Game Farm Road and the reporting party could see flames.
- A tree reportedly was down across the roadway on Brick Mill Road and Wilson Creek.
- A tree reportedly fell on a power line and the line was down on the road on Sisters Road in Thorp.
- An airplane not belonging the Central Washington University reportedly had flipped over on East Bowers Road.
- A West 13th Avenue resident reportedly was upset that the city had not yet shown up to remove a tree from her yard and wanted to report that her neighbors were laughing at her.
- Two dogs reportedly were running in the roadway on No. 81 Road.
- A tree reportedly was down blocking the roadway on Swauk Prairie Road.
- A stop sign reportedly had been uprooted on West Second Avenue and North Kittitas Street.
- A cat reportedly had been locked in an upstairs residence for the past two days on West Bender Road.
- A stop sign was reported down on East Tacoma Avenue and South Ruby Street.
- A stop sign reportedly was uprooted on Tacoma Avenue and Pearl Street.
- A dog reportedly was in and out of traffic on West University Way.
- A woman reportedly was verbally abusive to someone in the backseat of a vehicle on North Pine Street. The woman said she wanted dope. A male voice responded that she can’t have any dope. The woman went inside a store.
- Someone removed a screen door and entered a residence on East Patrick Avenue.
- A non-injury, two-vehicle collision was reported on North Main Street.
- An outhouse was reported stolen on South Ruby Street. In a later call a woman said she picked up an outhouse on a parcel she owned, but had not rented the outhouse. Was unknown who did.
- A non-injury collision was reported on North Dolarway Road.
- The stop sign at the intersection of West 11th Avenue and North Columbia Street reportedly was blown over.
- A kite reportedly was caught in a tree on Capital Avenue.
- A home and garage reportedly were broken into on Sampson Street.
- A woman reported a man standing on her bedroom window ledge on West 10th Avenue.
Fire | Kittcom received the following calls on May 30-June 1 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
- A ditch fire reportedly was spreading to a field on Reecer Creek Road.
- A smoke investigation was reported on Brick Road.
Arrests | The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from May 30-June 1 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
- A 39-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested to Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for harassment/domestic violence. Bail $5,000.
- A 23-year-old Granger man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for carrying/exhibiting ad dangerous weapon. Bail $1,000.
- A 28-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $10,000.
- A 37-year-old Kittitas woman was arrested by Kittitas Police officers for violating an order restricting contact. No bail.
- A 19-year-old Snoqualmie man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for third-degree malicious mischief/domestic violence (no bail) and resisting arrest ($500 bail).
- A 36-year-old Gig Harbor man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $1,000.