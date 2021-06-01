Support Local Journalism


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on May 31-June 1 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A theft was reported on Lower Green Canyon Road.

n Shoplifting was reported on North Ruby Street.

n A dog reportedly was running at-large on North Spar Lane.

n A vehicle reportedly was broken into and a firearm taken on North Canal Street.

n There was a report that there’s been an ongoing problem for the past three years with theft of services on the golf course from home owners on Rope Rider Drive in Suncadia.

n Windows reportedly were broken in a building on East Railroad Street in Cle Elum.

n A vehicle reportedly struck a pickup while pulling into parking off Salmon la Sac Road.

n A vehicle reportedly was broken into on state Route 821 while the reporting party was fishing.

n The reporting party was swarmed by bees and stung several times on North Brick Road.

n A water line reportedly was broken and water spewing upward on West Courtney Court.

n A dog reportedly was locked in Chevy Colorado pickup with its windows rolled up and East Mountain View Avenue.

n A friendly dog reportedly was loose on Pacific Loop.

n A hit and run was reported on East First Street and Wright Avenue in Cle Elum.

n A dog reportedly was panting in a Toyota 4Runner on South Water Street.

n A man, who appeared to have been drinking, wandered into the reporting party’s barn on Lower Peoh Point Road.

n A vehicle reportedly was broken into and items stolen on state Route 821, milepost 21, while the reporting party was floating the Yakima River.

n The reporting party is scheduled to have a well drilled and a neighbor is threatening to shoot anyone who comes to drill the well on Thorp Prairie Road.

n A man in his 20s reportedly was target practicing with a bow and arrow at McElroy Park.

n Subjects on motorcycles reportedly were threatening to shoot the reporting party at the Liberty Campground.

n A vehicle prowl was reported on North B Street.

n A vehicle prowl was reported on Eighth Avenue.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on May 31-June 1 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A large outside fire was reported in a field off Interstate 82, milepost 1.

n Brush on the barrier on the north side of Interstate 90, milepost 103 reportedly was on fire.

n A subject reportedly was burning garbage on West Sparks Road in Easton.

n A vehicle fire was reported on North Alder Street.

n Four unattended fires in campsite fire pits were reported at Liberty Campground.

n A pickup with a trailer reportedly was pulled over and smoking on Interstate 90, milepost 126.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from May 31-June 1 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n A 49-year-old Kittitas woman was arrested by Kittitas Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. Bail $5,000.

n A 37-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn-South Cle Elum Police officers for two counts second-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.

