Kittcom received the following calls on June 9-10 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on the 400 block of North Main Street.
n A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on the 900 block of North Main Street.
n A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on Water Street.
n A sofa reportedly was dumped at the end of a sidewalk on West Ninth Avenue.
n A vehicle was reported stolen on West 15th Avenue.
n A shopping cart full of items was reported stolen on Water Street.
n Subjects reportedly were loud and having a bonfire in a courtyard off North Airport Road. They were asked to leave and had not done so.
n Three men reportedly were cloaked and appeared to be hiding near the east bound ramp of the Indian John Rest stop on Interstate 90. One man was moving a yield sign.
n A collision was reported on I-90, mile post 93.
n An outside fire was reported on Pays Road.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from June 9-10 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 34-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for possession/delivery violation uniform controlled substances act. No bail.
n A 42-year-old Easton man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for first-degree assault, attempting to elude, driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, hit and run of an attended vehicle, hit and run of an unattended vehicle and hit and run/property damage. No bail.