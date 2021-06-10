Support Local Journalism


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on June 9-10 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A vehicle was reported stolen on West Umptanum Road.

n Three goats reportedly were loose in a ditch off of Reecer Creek Road and Hungry Junction Road.

n A catalytic converter reportedly was stolen off of a work vehicle on Interstate 90, milepost 126.

n A theft was reported on North Chestnut Street.

n A theft was reported on East University Way.

n A non-injury collision was reported on state Route 97.

n On June 8 a drone reportedly dropped a cup of hot sauce and water on state Route 97. There was no damage to vehicles, but it almost struck a customer and an employee.

n A person driving a Pontiac reportedly threw a Starbucks cup out the vehicle window on Teanaway Road and Red Bridge Road.

n A hit and run reportedly occurred sometime last week on East 18th Avenue.

n Two men reportedly jumped the fence to play tennis at the Central Washington University tennis courts.

n A Honda CRV reportedly was stolen from a CWU parking lot.

n A non-injury collision was reported on South Canyon Road.

n Multiple vehicles reportedly were drag racing up the hill to Reed Park.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on June 9-10 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n Smoke was reported in a residence on East Kristen Avenue.

n Smoke reportedly was coming from bushes on West Washington Avenue.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from June 9-10 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

No arrests were reported during this time period.

