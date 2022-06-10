Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on June 9-10 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

A bathroom reportedly was tagged on North Currier Street.

An assault was reported on Anderson Road.

A subject reportedly was bit by a dog on West Cascade Court.

A vehicle reportedly drove off the roadway, through a fence and into a yard on Umptanum Road.

The reporting party advised he backed over a stop sign on West Second Street and Alpha Way in Cle Elum.

The reporting party owns a shop on Vantage Highway. A 20-year-old man allowed his dog to deficate on the reporting party’s property. The reporting party asked him not to. The man threw his garbage out and left.

A black vehicle reportedly pulled up to a vacant house and a person started throwing things through the glass windows on state Route 97.

A golfer reportedly put a ball through a window on Packwood Lane.

Pigs were reported in the roadway on Upper Badger Pocket Road.

Two white dogs covered in mud reportedly were running around in the roadway on East River Avenue.

A vehicle was reported stolen on East 19th Avenue. The vehicle was unlocked and had one-eighths of a tank of gas.

A vehicle reportedly was taken out of a locked garage on North Thayer Avenue and then put back in while the reporting party was gone. The vehicle appeared to have hit something.

A theft was reported on North Ruby Street.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on June 9-10 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

No fire calls were reported during this time period.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from June 9-10 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

A 19-year-old Yakima man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for violation of the legend drug act, two counts resisting arrest, obstructing law enforcement and criminal impersonation. No bail.

A 36-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for two counts failure to appear/theft. Bail $300.

Tags

Recommended for you