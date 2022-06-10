...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive runoff continues.
* WHERE...A portion of south central Washington, including the
following county, Kittitas.
* WHEN...Until 200 PM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Water over roadways. River or stream flows are elevated.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 137 PM PDT, the public reported flooding in the advisory
area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
mainly rural areas of Northwestern Kittitas County and the
Elk Meadows Subdivision.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
Kittcom received the following calls on June 9-10 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A bathroom reportedly was tagged on North Currier Street.
An assault was reported on Anderson Road.
A subject reportedly was bit by a dog on West Cascade Court.
A vehicle reportedly drove off the roadway, through a fence and into a yard on Umptanum Road.
The reporting party advised he backed over a stop sign on West Second Street and Alpha Way in Cle Elum.
The reporting party owns a shop on Vantage Highway. A 20-year-old man allowed his dog to deficate on the reporting party’s property. The reporting party asked him not to. The man threw his garbage out and left.
A black vehicle reportedly pulled up to a vacant house and a person started throwing things through the glass windows on state Route 97.
A golfer reportedly put a ball through a window on Packwood Lane.
Pigs were reported in the roadway on Upper Badger Pocket Road.
Two white dogs covered in mud reportedly were running around in the roadway on East River Avenue.
A vehicle was reported stolen on East 19th Avenue. The vehicle was unlocked and had one-eighths of a tank of gas.
A vehicle reportedly was taken out of a locked garage on North Thayer Avenue and then put back in while the reporting party was gone. The vehicle appeared to have hit something.
A theft was reported on North Ruby Street.
Fire
No fire calls were reported during this time period.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from June 9-10 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 19-year-old Yakima man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for violation of the legend drug act, two counts resisting arrest, obstructing law enforcement and criminal impersonation. No bail.
A 36-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for two counts failure to appear/theft. Bail $300.