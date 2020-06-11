Support Local Journalism


Kittcom received the following calls on June 10-11 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A vehicle reportedly was off the roadway on Funhouse Road and Nelson Dairy Road.

Mail reportedly was thrown all over the parking lot on South Ruby Street.

n A carved wooden eagle reportedly was taken from a front yard on North Okanogan Street in Kittitas.

n A Nissan Maxima reportedly backed into another vehicle on East Third Avenue and North Ruby Street.

n Inappropriate spray paint was reported in the street on Maci Court.

n A hit and run was reported on Naneum Canyon Road.

n Five cattle reportedly were wandering around property on Dakota Heights Drive.

n Money was reported stolen from a tip jar on East First Street.

n Gunshots were reported coming from the area of a bridge in Sun Country.

n Gunshots were reported coming from a boat launch area on Thorp Highway.

n A West 15th Avenue resident called Kittcom to ask that construction in the area stop shop she could go to sleep.

n Gunshots were reported on Coal Spur Lane in Ronald.

n A vehicle prowl was reported on North B Street.

n A man, who had been drinking, was cussing and being belligerent in a store on South Canyon Road.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on June 10-11 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A dishwasher reportedly caught on fire on North Benton Street in Kittitas.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from June 10-11 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n A 27-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for three counts possession/delivery violation of the uniform controlled substances act. No bail.

n A 35-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office deputies for two counts carrying/exhibiting a dangerous weapon. Bail $2,000.

n A 30-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn-South Cle Elum Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.

