Kittcom received the following calls on June 10-11 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A vehicle reportedly was off the roadway on Funhouse Road and Nelson Dairy Road.
Mail reportedly was thrown all over the parking lot on South Ruby Street.
n A carved wooden eagle reportedly was taken from a front yard on North Okanogan Street in Kittitas.
n A Nissan Maxima reportedly backed into another vehicle on East Third Avenue and North Ruby Street.
n Inappropriate spray paint was reported in the street on Maci Court.
n A hit and run was reported on Naneum Canyon Road.
n Five cattle reportedly were wandering around property on Dakota Heights Drive.
n Money was reported stolen from a tip jar on East First Street.
n Gunshots were reported coming from the area of a bridge in Sun Country.
n Gunshots were reported coming from a boat launch area on Thorp Highway.
n A West 15th Avenue resident called Kittcom to ask that construction in the area stop shop she could go to sleep.
n Gunshots were reported on Coal Spur Lane in Ronald.
n A vehicle prowl was reported on North B Street.
n A man, who had been drinking, was cussing and being belligerent in a store on South Canyon Road.
n A dishwasher reportedly caught on fire on North Benton Street in Kittitas.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from June 10-11 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 27-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for three counts possession/delivery violation of the uniform controlled substances act. No bail.
n A 35-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office deputies for two counts carrying/exhibiting a dangerous weapon. Bail $2,000.
n A 30-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn-South Cle Elum Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.