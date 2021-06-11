Kittcom received the following calls on June 10-11 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A Honda Accord reportedly was broken into and a wallet missing on West Greenfield Road. The reporting party was unsure if the vehicle was locked.
Items, including the vehicle title, reportedly were stolen from a vehicle parked on West Maci Court. The vehicle was unlocked.
Items, including a debit card, reportedly were stolen from a Dodge Avenger parked on West 26th Avenue. The debit card was then used at a convenience store. The vehicle was unlocked.
An assault was reported on state Route 10.
A black cow reportedly was loose on the side of the road on Vantage Highway.
A residence on West Second Street in Cle Elum reportedly was broken into.
A man in his mid-40s to 50s reportedly was riding a bicycle, carrying a shovel and waving at the reporting party on North Chestnut Street. The reporting party was concerned because it was within the area of a park and school.
A calf reportedly appeared to be stuck in a mud hole and possibly in distress on Taneum Road.
An assault was reported on North Walnut Street.
Two of the neighbor’s dogs reportedly were running loose in the reporting party’s yard on North Lincoln Street. This has been an ongoing problem.
A Honda Civic reportedly was broken into on South Canyon Road. Entry was gained by breaking out the back window.
Fireworks reportedly could be heard on East Fourth Avenue and North Alder Street.
A woman reportedly could hear someone under their trailer, possibly a male voice, say “dang it,” on Bull Road.
Multiple vehicles reportedly were at the north entrance to a park on East Seattle Avenue yelling and honking their horns.
A dead cat reportedly was in the roadway on Kittitas Highway.
No fire calls were reported during this time period.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from June 10-11 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
No arrests were reported during this time period.