Kittcom received the following calls on June 11-12 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
Two red cows reportedly were in the roadway on Fields Road and Vantage Highway.
A back license was reported stolen from a vehicle on East Jackson Avenue and South Pearl Street.
A man with a canvas backpack and Carhart jacket reportedly was jumping in and out of traffic on Interstate 90, mile post 72.
A 30 to 35-year-old woman with blonde hair, wearing a green jacket reportedly was yelling at passing vehicle and jumping in and out of traffic on West First Street in Cle Elum.
There was a report of an ongoing problem with juveniles driving quads on Patrick Mine Road in Ronald.
A woman reportedly wanted to burn trash and paper in a flower bed on North Alder Street.
An older pickup reportedly was disabled in the middle of the roadway on Hungry Junction Road and state Route 97.
Two juveniles reportedly were walking down the street tagging vehicles with spray paint on Glen Drive.
A brush fire was reported on Huntzinger Road.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from June 11-12 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 31-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for two counts of violating a no contact/protection order (no bail), failure to appear for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence ($25,000 bail), failure to appear for no contact/protection order violation/domestic violence ($25,000) and failure to comply with pay or appear ($2,248).
A 27-year-old Sagle, Idaho man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.