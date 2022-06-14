...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Kittcom received the following calls on June 13-14 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• A male transient with a backpack and a facial tattoo reportedly tried to gain entry to a shop and basketball gym on Vantage Highway.
• The driver of a gray Dodge pickup reportedly punched and shattered the windshield of the reporting party’s vehicle at a gas station on Gladmar Road.
• A hit and run was reported on East Mountain View Avenue.
• A middle-aged bald man in a red jacket reportedly was yelling and seemed agitated on North Main Street and West Third Avenue.
• A non-injury collision was reported on East Mountain View Avenue.
• A mailbox and two lampposts reportedly were smashed over on Naneum Road.
• A vehicle prowl was reported on Railroad Street.
• A vehicle collision was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 54.
• A non-injury collision was reported on East Capitol Avenue and South Willow Street.
• The reporting party was hit by a vehicle on North Ruby Street.
• A man was requesting donations and refusing to leave the property on East Capitol Avenue.
• A man in a red Ford Ranger reportedly nearly struck the reporting party in the roadway on East First Street in Cle Elum. The reporting party yelled at him and the man threatened him by asking if he was ready to be beaten.
• A collision was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 81.
• A tree reportedly was blocking the roadway on Forest Service Road 3500, milepost 12.5.
Fire
• A vehicle fire was reported on Reecer Creek Road.
• A grass fire was reported on Huntzinger Road, milepost 3.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from June 13-14 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
• A 33-year-old Pacific man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for second-degree rape of a child and first-degree child molestation. No bail.