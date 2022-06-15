Police
Kittcom received the following calls on June 14-15 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• An unknown subject broke the deadbolt lock on both the outside and inside door of a residence on Cleveland Avenue in Cle Elum.
• A window was reported broken on South Ruby Street.
• Multiple cats were reported in an area on East First Street in Cle Elum.
• A tree branch reportedly fell on a vehicle and damaged it on East Ninth Avenue.
• A tree was reported down and blocking the eastbound lane on North Thorp Highway and Dudley Road.
• A collision was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 72.
• A 23-year-old man with long brown hair wearing a baseball jersey and shorts reportedly was trying doors and windows of a location on Lincoln Avenue and South Cle Elum Way.
• The reporting party returned home to find a full box of food on the table, possibly from Meals on Wheels on Cleveland Street in Cle Elum. The doors were locked and there was no forced entry.
• A non-injury collision involving a 2019 dark gray Jeep Wrangler and a black Kia SUV was reported on University Way and state Route 97.
• Tires reportedly were slashed on East Spokane Avenue.
• Someone with lawn maintenance reportedly broke the window of the reporting party’s vehicle with a rock on East 14th Avenue.
• Three cows were reported in the roadway on a blind corner on Vantage Highway, milepost 13.
• Subjects reportedly were fighting each other on East Fourth Avenue and North Ruby Street.
• A gray Nissan reportedly was off the roadway in a ditch off of Umptanum Road, milepost 8.5.
• A man reportedly placed his clothes on the reporting party’s vehicle and was looking in the vehicle on East Fifth Avenue.
• The reporting party was driving in the turn lane on Canyon Road when a semi in front of her reversed and hit her vehicle.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on June 14-15 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• A fire was reported in a field off of Dudley Road in Thorp.
• Visible smoke was reported at a structure on South Canyon Road.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from June 14-15 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
• A 28-year-old Yakima man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/second-degree vehicle prowl and third-degree malicious mischief. Bail $15,000.
• A 38-year-old Yakima man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to appear/third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $200.
• A 41-year-old Yakima man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to appear/driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $15,000.
• A 57-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas Police officers for second-degree assault. No bail.