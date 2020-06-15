Police | Kittcom received the following calls on June 13-15 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
- The batteries and key to an excavator reportedly were stolen on McDowell Road.
- A Subaru reportedly was broken into on state Route 97.
- A woman driving a burnt-orange Honda reportedly threw what looked like aa bottle of vodka out the window of vehicle on South Canyon Road.
- The driver’s side window of a Toyota Tundra parked on state Route 821 reportedly was broken and items stolen from the vehicle.
- A cabin reportedly was broken into on Sandy Ridge Road near Cle Elum.
- A Toyota Sienna reportedly was broken into on Judge Ronald Road.
- A theft was reported on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.
- A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on South Main Street.
- A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on South Canyon Road.
- A dark pitbull mix reportedly was walking around the off-ramp on Interstate 90, mile post 115.
- A vehicle reportedly ran a stop sign, struck another vehicle and then left the scene on East 14th Avenue and North Main Street.
- A chainsaw reportedly was stolen from a garage on West Sixth Street in Cle Elum.
- A low-hanging tree reportedly was blocking one lane on Naneum Road and Charlton Road.
- A vehicle reportedly struck a fence on Pfenning Road.
- A line reportedly was hanging low over the road on Lyons Road.
- A traffic light reportedly was malfunctioning on West Capitol Avenue and South Water Street.
- A forged prescription was reported on West First Street in Cle Elum.
- A collision was reported on Main Street and West Mountain View Avenue.
- A naked man reportedly was seen getting out of a vehicle with a colorful kayak on the top on Fourth Avenue.
- An assault was reported on West Fifth Avenue.
- Electrician tools were reported stolen from a vehicle on Main Street.
- A small brown dog was reported in the roadway on West Third Avenue and North Main Street.
- A vehicle reportedly backed into another vehicle in a drive-through on South Canyon Road and then left the scene.
- A cat reportedly was attacking bunnies in a yard on West Fifth Avenue. When the reporting party spoke to the cat’s owner, the cat’s owner became belligerent.
- A calf reportedly was outside a face on North Airport Road.
- A non-injury collision was reported on Cove Road and Robinson Canyon.
- A guest reportedly left without paying for their room on South Canyon Road.
- Spray paint was reported on the side of a building on North Walnut Street.
- A bear was reported in a yard on Thornton View Road near Cle Elum.
- An assault was reported on Lake Easton Road.
- Political signs reportedly were being defaced on Logans lane in Roslyn.
- An assault was reported on East 17th Avenue.
- An explosion reportedly was heard on Kachess Dam Road.
- A bag was reported stolen on South Main Street.
- A non-injury collision involving a deer was reported on Interstate 90, mile post 81.
Fire | Kittcom received the following calls on June 13-15 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
- Visible smoke was reported in a residence on Colockum Road.
- A cottonwood tree reportedly was on fire on Elk Meadows Road.
- A smoke investigation was reported on West Sixth Street.
- An outside fire was reported at Umptanum Falls.
- An outside fire was reported on Alliance Road near Cle Elum.
Arrests | The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from June 13-15 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
- A 31-year-old Puyallup man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for two counts unlawful possession of a firearm, possession/delivery violation of uniform controlled substances act and possession drug paraphernalia. Bail $50,000.
- A 29-year-old Tacoma man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for attempt to elude, reckless driving, driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, second-degree driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock devise. Bail $50,000.
- A 37-year-old Everett man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.
- A 32-year-old Seattle man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for indecent exposure. Bail $1,000.
- A 21-year-old Auburn man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for first-degree arson, second-degree arson, first-degree burglary and two counts of theft of a firearm. No bail.
- A 34-year-old Bellevue man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for second-degree murder, two counts possession of a stolen vehicle, three county possession of a stolen firearm, five counts theft of a firearm, two counts possession of another identification, first-degree identity theft, three counts firearms offenses, first-degree burglary, two counts second-degree theft, residential burglary, second-degree burglary and third-degree theft. No bail.
- A 36-year-old Lakewood man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (no bail) and third-degree driving with a suspended license ($500 bail).
- A 24-year-old Endicott man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for vehicular assault, hit and run and third-degree malicious mischief. No bail.