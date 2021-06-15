Kittcom received the following calls on June 14-15 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n Graffiti was reported on a company trailer on East University Way.
n The neighbor’s goats, horses and cows reportedly broke down the reporting party’s fence on Old Glory Lane. The goats were on the reporting party’s property.
n A collision was reported on East University Way.
n A neighbor reportedly was cutting the reporting party’s bushes. The reporting party confronted him and sprayed the neighbor with water. The neighbor then shoved the reporting party in the chest on Madison Avenue in South Cle Elum.
n Couches reportedly were dumped on the side of the roadway on East University Way.
n Two vehicles reportedly backed into each other on South Water Street.
n An older woman on a bicycle with long gray hair and no helmet reportedly was using inappropriate hand gestures and yelling profanities at school buses on North Water Street and West Seventh Avenue.
n A hit and run was reported on Main Street.
n A utility flatbed trailer reportedly was stolen on Brick Mill Road.
n A vehicle was reported stolen on South Pearl Street.
n A group of pigs were in the intersection of West Bender Road and Reecer Creek Road.
n A Jeep Cherokee reportedly was hit while in a parking lot on state Route 97.
n A cow reportedly was on the John Wayne Trail near Reecer Creek Road.
n A small Australian shepherd reportedly was running through a hole in the fence and into the roadway on North Water Street. The dog had almost been struck multiple times.
n A Subaru reportedly struck a Charger parked on North Ellington Street.
n A stray puppy was reported on East Sixth Avenue.
n Subjects in an unmarked white van reportedly were going up and down Dolarway Road taking down all the American flags in front of businesses.
n The reporting party believed someone was sneaking around inside his residence on West Nevada Avenue in Roslyn. The reporting party could hear footsteps and doors opening and closing.
n A man reportedly was throwing items at the reporting party’s vehicle on West University Way.
n A man reportedly described people hanging from a pendulum on East 18th Avenue and asked dispatch if his ears were affecting dispatch.
No fire calls were reported during this time period.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from June 14-15 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
No arrests were reported during this time period.