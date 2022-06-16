Kittcom received the following calls on June 15-16 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• The light at West Fifth Avenue and North Main Street reportedly was not cycling for the turn lane.
• A black/white/gray husky mix reportedly was at large on North Alder Street. The dog was friendly but hyper.
• A subject reportedly had been playing the trumpet for 1 ½ hours on East Helena Avenue.
• Graffiti was reported on a building on East First Avenue.
• A woman reportedly leaves the back door of her Jeep open while she drives around the parking lot screaming on North Oakes Avenue and West Railroad Street in Cle Elum.
• Graffiti was reported on the front and west sides of the youth center on Capitol Avenue.
• Graffiti with foul language was reported on Capitol Avenue.
• A transient male reportedly appears to be camping on the Coal Mine Trail between Alliance Road and Cle Elum. He was yelling and talking to himself.
• Two individuals with their bicycles reportedly were in the men’s restroom on West Third Avenue and North Main Street smoking marijuana.
• A Prius parked on Manitoba Avenue reportedly had been spray painted.
• A woman in a Jeep Liberty reportedly kept on driving back and forth through construction workers, blocking traffic on Canyon Road.
• A 7-year-old boy was reportedly pushing a double stroller with one or two smaller kids in the stroller on South First Street and state Route 903. There were no adults around. The boy was last seen at the roundabout heading toward Roslyn.
• The turn light at West Fifth Avenue and North Main Street reportedly was staying yellow and flashing, causing traffic to back up.
• “Crime” reportedly was spray-painted on the back of a garage on Anderson Street.
• Subjects reportedly had put three couches and three or four rugs on the sidewalk on Maci Court.
Fire
• Subjects reportedly were burning mail in a burn barrel on North Dennis Street.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from June 14-15 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
• A 23-year-old South Cle Elum man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to appear/disorderly conduct. Bail $2,100.