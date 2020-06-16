Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on June 15-16 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n Two pitbulls reportedly were in and out of the roadway on Brick Road and Game Farm Road.

n A non-injury collision was reported on South Canyon Road and West Mountain View Avenue.

n A dog was reported at large on North Airport Road.

n A man with a chest shield and a backpack reportedly was leaning against a fence on North Cora Street.

n An assault was reported on North Elliott Street.

n A torch reportedly was taken from a shop on Fourth Parallel Road.

n A man in his mid-30s wearing a red cap, brown jacket, blue jeans and rubber boots reportedly was standing in the street with a protest sign on North Main Street.

n A reporting party reportedly witnessed a man beating a dog on Broadway Street.

n A bicycle was reported stolen sometime in the past month on East First Avenue.

n A bicycle was reported stolen from a carport sometime in the last four days on Judge Ronald Road.

n A man reportedly stole a basket full of groceries on North Ruby Street.

n A semi reportedly rolled over 10 feet down an embankment on Interstate 90, mile post 81. The driver was stuck in the cab but did not appear to be injured.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on June 15-16 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

No fire calls were reported in this time period.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from June 15-16 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

No arrests were reported in this time period.

Tags

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.