Kittcom received the following calls on June 15-16 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n Two pitbulls reportedly were in and out of the roadway on Brick Road and Game Farm Road.
n A non-injury collision was reported on South Canyon Road and West Mountain View Avenue.
n A dog was reported at large on North Airport Road.
n A man with a chest shield and a backpack reportedly was leaning against a fence on North Cora Street.
n An assault was reported on North Elliott Street.
n A torch reportedly was taken from a shop on Fourth Parallel Road.
n A man in his mid-30s wearing a red cap, brown jacket, blue jeans and rubber boots reportedly was standing in the street with a protest sign on North Main Street.
n A reporting party reportedly witnessed a man beating a dog on Broadway Street.
n A bicycle was reported stolen sometime in the past month on East First Avenue.
n A bicycle was reported stolen from a carport sometime in the last four days on Judge Ronald Road.
n A man reportedly stole a basket full of groceries on North Ruby Street.
n A semi reportedly rolled over 10 feet down an embankment on Interstate 90, mile post 81. The driver was stuck in the cab but did not appear to be injured.
Kittcom received the following calls on June 15-16 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
No fire calls were reported in this time period.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from June 15-16 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
No arrests were reported in this time period.