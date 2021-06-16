Kittcom received the following calls on June 15-16 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A deer reportedly was hit by a vehicle on Gobblers Knob Road and Westside Road.
n The Central Washington University Police Department received a fax from an anonymous person regarding an address in Sea-Tac where people were conducting witchcraft and voodoo.
n A non-injury collision was reported on North Pine Street.
n Money was reported missing from a room on North Chestnut Street.
n Shoplifting was reported at a store on North Ruby Street.
n Fireworks reportedly were being set off on Pit Way in Easton.
n A theft was reported on East Third Avenue.
n Subjects reportedly picked up a young, injured fawn in Suncadia.
n A motorcycle was reported stolen on North Ferguson Road.
n A catalytic converter reportedly was stolen from a Toyota Prius on Gladmar Road.
n A rock reportedly was thrown through a vehicle’s window on West First Street in Cle Elum.
n A juvenile male in a black hoodie and black pants reportedly was trying to pry the back door of a trailer open on West Cascade Court.
n An outside fire was reported at Slim Runje Field in Roslyn. It was reported to be 3-feet by 3-feet and non-threatening.
n Smoke from the burning of plastic barrels was reported on state Route 97.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from June 15-16 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
No arrests were reported during this time period.