Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on June 15-16 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A deer reportedly was hit by a vehicle on Gobblers Knob Road and Westside Road.

n The Central Washington University Police Department received a fax from an anonymous person regarding an address in Sea-Tac where people were conducting witchcraft and voodoo.

n A non-injury collision was reported on North Pine Street.

n Money was reported missing from a room on North Chestnut Street.

n Shoplifting was reported at a store on North Ruby Street.

n Fireworks reportedly were being set off on Pit Way in Easton.

n A theft was reported on East Third Avenue.

n Subjects reportedly picked up a young, injured fawn in Suncadia.

n A motorcycle was reported stolen on North Ferguson Road.

n A catalytic converter reportedly was stolen from a Toyota Prius on Gladmar Road.

n A rock reportedly was thrown through a vehicle’s window on West First Street in Cle Elum.

n A juvenile male in a black hoodie and black pants reportedly was trying to pry the back door of a trailer open on West Cascade Court.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on June 15-16 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n An outside fire was reported at Slim Runje Field in Roslyn. It was reported to be 3-feet by 3-feet and non-threatening.

n Smoke from the burning of plastic barrels was reported on state Route 97.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from June 15-16 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

No arrests were reported during this time period.

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.