Police | Kittcom received the following calls on June 16-17 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

  • A person reported seeing 10 subjects wearing black or dark gray sweatshirts in Ellensburg and believed that could mean trouble because of recent protests.
  • A vehicle reported crashed on the dirt portion of Umptanum Road four days ago.
  • A Toyota Tundra was reported stolen on Pebble Beach Drive.
  • A gun reportedly was found two weeks ago on North Fork Teanaway Road.
  • Someone called Kittcom requesting information o the city ordinance pertaining to businesses leaving the patio area set up all the time.
  • Graffiti was reported on Pine Street in the area of the community garden.
  • A deer head was reported in the middle of the dirt road on East Third Street behind the Centennial Center in Cle Elum. A plastic bag containing a deer carcass was nearby.
  • There was a report that health care worked were not wearing masks while in a patient’s room on East Mountain View Avenue.
  • A customer who was upset at having to wait for his food reportedly said, “You are lucky I didn’t come in and shoot them,” at a restaurant on South Canyon Road.
  • A man reportedly offered to sell a person gold to pay for fuel to get to California on South Main Street. The reporting party paid $100 and then realized the gold was fake.
  • Two German shepherd dogs reportedly were running in the roadway on Clerf Road and No. 81 Road.
  • Speakers and a spare key reportedly were stolen from a vehicle on East Third Avenue.
  • A dog was reported in the roadway on Fairview Road and Vantage Highway.
  • A subject reportedly was peeking through a bathroom window on East Harvest Loop.
  • A tax return check reportedly was stolen from a mailbox at the post office on East Third Avenue.
  • Power was reported out of East 11th Avenue and North Alder Street.

Fire | Kittcom received the following calls on June 16-17 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

  • No fire calls were reported in this time period.

Arrests | The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from June 16-17 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

  • No arrests were reported in this time period.

