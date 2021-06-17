Support Local Journalism


Kittcom received the following calls on June 16-17 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A small, black Chihuahua and a gray schnauzer-looking dog reportedly were loose on South Water Street.

n A Toyota reportedly struck a dually pickup in a parking lot on West First Street in Cle Elum.

n A PUD power pole reportedly was struck sometime over the weekend on Parke Creek Road.

n Subjects driving a six-wheel Can-Am side-by-side and a silver 4-wheeler reportedly were attempting to steal 10-inch PVC irrigation pipe on South Thorp Highway.

n A man reportedly threw socks at an employee on East Mountain View Avenue.

n A bicycle was reported stolen on North Pearl Street.

n A subject reportedly made faces at the reporting party’s husband while they passed him driving on Casassa Road near Cle Elum.

n A mother reportedly picked up her 5-year-old and put him in the front seat with no car seat on Third Avenue.

n A hit and run was reported on North Ruby Street.

n A light brown Chihuahua mix and a dark brown rat terrier reportedly were at large on East Second Street in Cle Elum.

n Two Chihuahuas reportedly were loose, running in traffic on East First Street in Cle Elum.

n A non-injury collision was reported on West First Street in Cle Elum.

n A dark brown calf was reported in the roadway on West Dolarway Road.

n Three men reportedly were drinking beer on the roof of a building on East Seventh Avenue.

n A non-injury collision was reported on Canyon Road.

n Three dogs reportedly have been inside a gray Dodge pickup with a covered bed for the past two days on Tacoma Avenue. The reporting party believes the dogs have not been let out and may be in distress.

n A bike wheel and gears were reported stolen on East 18th Avenue.

n A motorcycle collision was reported on Interstate 90, mile post 128.

n A man reportedly was sitting on the roof of a building watching a movie on South Main Street.

n A semi reportedly struck another trailer on South Canyon Road.

n Eight males reportedly were playing basketball outside very loudly on East Helena Avenue.

n An injured elk was reported in the roadway on Interstate 90, milepost 122.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on June 16-17 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n Burning piles of hay were reported on Wilson Creek Road.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from June 16-17 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n A 27-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Department of Corrections officers for failure to appear/second-degree rape of a child.

