Kittcom received the following calls on June 16-17 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A small, black Chihuahua and a gray schnauzer-looking dog reportedly were loose on South Water Street.
n A Toyota reportedly struck a dually pickup in a parking lot on West First Street in Cle Elum.
n A PUD power pole reportedly was struck sometime over the weekend on Parke Creek Road.
n Subjects driving a six-wheel Can-Am side-by-side and a silver 4-wheeler reportedly were attempting to steal 10-inch PVC irrigation pipe on South Thorp Highway.
n A man reportedly threw socks at an employee on East Mountain View Avenue.
n A bicycle was reported stolen on North Pearl Street.
n A subject reportedly made faces at the reporting party’s husband while they passed him driving on Casassa Road near Cle Elum.
n A mother reportedly picked up her 5-year-old and put him in the front seat with no car seat on Third Avenue.
n A hit and run was reported on North Ruby Street.
n A light brown Chihuahua mix and a dark brown rat terrier reportedly were at large on East Second Street in Cle Elum.
n Two Chihuahuas reportedly were loose, running in traffic on East First Street in Cle Elum.
n A non-injury collision was reported on West First Street in Cle Elum.
n A dark brown calf was reported in the roadway on West Dolarway Road.
n Three men reportedly were drinking beer on the roof of a building on East Seventh Avenue.
n A non-injury collision was reported on Canyon Road.
n Three dogs reportedly have been inside a gray Dodge pickup with a covered bed for the past two days on Tacoma Avenue. The reporting party believes the dogs have not been let out and may be in distress.
n A bike wheel and gears were reported stolen on East 18th Avenue.
n A motorcycle collision was reported on Interstate 90, mile post 128.
n A man reportedly was sitting on the roof of a building watching a movie on South Main Street.
n A semi reportedly struck another trailer on South Canyon Road.
n Eight males reportedly were playing basketball outside very loudly on East Helena Avenue.
n An injured elk was reported in the roadway on Interstate 90, milepost 122.
n Burning piles of hay were reported on Wilson Creek Road.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from June 16-17 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 27-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Department of Corrections officers for failure to appear/second-degree rape of a child.