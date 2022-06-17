Kittcom received the following calls on June 16-17 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A deer reportedly landed on the hood of the reporting party’s vehicle and was dying in a ditch on Teanaway Road. The vehicle was still driveable.
A tan Volkswagen Rabbit pickup and trailer were reported stolen on Mill Creek Road in Ronald.
Black spray paint was reported on a school zone sign on North Anderson Street.
A neighbor threatened to shoot the reporting party’s dogs if they didn’t stay in their yard on Pelton Avenue in Easton.
A dead deer reportedly was blocking the left lane on Interstate 90, milepost 53.
The tires of a 2017 Toyota 4Runner reportedly were slashed on Regal Street.
A white dog with black and brown markings reportedly was running in and out of traffic on West University Way and North Okanogan Street.
A generator was reported stolen on Snoqualmie Drive at Snoqualmie Pass.
A hit and run was reported on Main Street.
The reporting party’s neighbor’s pine tree drops pine cones on the roadway and are irritating to the reporting party to have to drive over on West First Street in Cle Elum.
An unknown subject reportedly picked up the reporting party’s package from the Post Office on West Third Avenue.
A vehicle prowl was reported on Cascade Place at Snoqualmie Pass.
A low-hanging line, unknown if a power line, was reported over Naneum Road.
Debris was reported over the roadway on South Canyon Road.
Fire
No fire calls were reported during this time period.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from June 16-17 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 40-year-old Cle Elum woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for three counts failure to appear/third-degree theft and third-degree criminal trespass. Bail $1,500.
A 29-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for taking a motor vehicle without permission and fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. Bail $10,000.
A 43-year-old Spokane man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to comply/driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $25,000.