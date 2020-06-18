Support Local Journalism


Police | Kittcom received the following calls on June 17-18 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

  • A hit and run was reported on Reecer Creek Road and West University Way.
  • A non-injury collision involving two semis was reported on state Route 97.
  • Cones reportedly were blocking north-bound traffic on West Second Avenue and North Main Street.
  • Cattle were reported in the roadway on Game Farm Road.
  • A dark brown dog and a white dog with brown spots reportedly were at large on Spar Lane.
  • A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on West University Way.
  • Personal documents reportedly were stolen from a dorm room in the past couple of months on North Chestnut Street.
  • An assault was reported on Lap Way in Easton.
  • A Tahoe reportedly was in a ditch off of Naneum Road and Lyons Road.
  • A hit and run was reported on East 18th Avenue.

Fire | Kittcom received the following calls on June 17-18 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

  • Visible smoke reportedly was coming from the engine of a tan F-150 truck on Interstate 90.

Arrests | The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from June 17-18 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

  • A 26-year-old Cle Elum woman was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and third-degree assault. No bail.

