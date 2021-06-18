Kittcom received the following calls on June 17-18 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A couple of cases of beer and some food reportedly were stolen from a deli on North Ruby Street.
A vehicle prowl was reported on North Anderson Street.
Two dogs reportedly were running loose on Westside Road.
A vehicle reportedly backed into another vehicle while pumping fuel on First Street in Cle Elum.
A hit and run was reported in a parking lot on First Street in Cle Elum.
Mail was reported stolen on Duffy Road.
The reporting party caught someone shoplifting on West First Street in Cle Elum.
A hit and run was reported on Robinson Canyon Road.
The reporting party said that while they were out running someone damaged their apartment on East Helena Avenue.
A tan Explorer reportedly was driving recklessly, slamming on the gas, then breaks and pulling u-turns on West Fifth Street in Cle Elum.
A fire on a hillside was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 59.
A grass fire was reported on the side of the road on Interstate 90, milepost 95.
A smoke investigation was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 60.
A smoke investigation was reported on East Capitol Avenue.
An outside fire was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 134.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from June 17-18 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
No arrests were reported during this time period.