Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on June 17-18 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

A couple of cases of beer and some food reportedly were stolen from a deli on North Ruby Street.

A vehicle prowl was reported on North Anderson Street.

Two dogs reportedly were running loose on Westside Road.

A vehicle reportedly backed into another vehicle while pumping fuel on First Street in Cle Elum.

A hit and run was reported in a parking lot on First Street in Cle Elum.

Mail was reported stolen on Duffy Road.

The reporting party caught someone shoplifting on West First Street in Cle Elum.

A hit and run was reported on Robinson Canyon Road.

The reporting party said that while they were out running someone damaged their apartment on East Helena Avenue.

A tan Explorer reportedly was driving recklessly, slamming on the gas, then breaks and pulling u-turns on West Fifth Street in Cle Elum.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on June 17-18 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

A fire on a hillside was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 59.

A grass fire was reported on the side of the road on Interstate 90, milepost 95.

A smoke investigation was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 60.

A smoke investigation was reported on East Capitol Avenue.

An outside fire was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 134.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from June 17-18 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

No arrests were reported during this time period.

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.