Kittcom received the following calls on June 18-19 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
Two cattle reportedly showed up at a residence on Fairview Road.
A 2019 charcoal gray Dodge Caravan was reported stolen on South Canyon Road.
An older gentleman wearing a gray shirt, blue shorts and a Trump hat reportedly was standing in the middle of the roadway on Canyon Road. The reporting party tried to talk to the man but he would not respond.
A non-injury collision involving as Subaru Forester and a Chevy pickup was reported on West Fifth Avenue and North Main Street.
A reporting party reportedly was upset at vehicles driving at a high rate of speed on East Hyak Drive and throwing off rocks into his yard as they drive by. He said the vehicles are using deadly force.
A wallet reportedly was stolen out of a Volkswagen Jetta on Helena Avenue.
A non-injury collision involving a Jeep Grand Cherokee and a Subaru Outback was reported on East First Street in Cle Elum.
An older man, about 5-foot-10, with a white beard, wearing a hat, a dark T-shirt and blue jeans reportedly was banging on the doors and threatening to kill an employee at a North Pearl Street business.
A mailbox reportedly was vandalized and mail stolen on West 15th Avenue.
A brown pickup reportedly struck a vehicle in East Mountain View Avenue parking lot and then left the scene.
A bone, of unknown type, reportedly was found in a backyard on East Fifth Avenue.
A reporting party called Kittcom thinking there was a warrant for his arrest and also wanted to know about the repercussions for resisting arrest.
Shoplifting was reported on East Mountain View Avenue.
Four black cows and one red cow reportedly were roaming in the area of empty lots on Upper Peoh Point Road.
A car wash machine stopped washing halfway through and a man reportedly was talking a video to show the owners on South Water Street.
A 5-foot-6 woman in her 20s wearing a hoodie and black shorts with white stripes reportedly was flipping a folding knife in her hands at a business on North Ruby Street.
A theft was reported on West Washington Avenue.
Someone was burning something in a backyard on East 17th Avenue.
The heating unit in an oven sparked and started to burn on North Alder Street.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from June 18-19 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 36-year-old Roslyn man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for resisting arrest. Bail $500.