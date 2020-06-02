Kittcom received the following calls on June 1-2 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A person called Kittcom saying he had seen busloads of subjects coming into town for a protest and asked if law enforcement was ready for anarchy, if they’d be able to protect businesses and said Ellensburg needed to wake up.
Someone reportedly attempted to break into a building on East Seattle Avenue by breaking a window. Entry was not gained.
A person called Kittcom to ask about protest scheduled for Ellensburg and the violence associated with the protests.
Semi truck tires were reported stolen on state Route 906.
Mailboxes reportedly were opened and mail opened on West Second Street.
A vehicle prowl was reported on East Helena Avenue.
A burglary was reported in the Kittitas Valley Event Center.
A woman came up to a man and asked him if he wanted to buy gold in a parking lot on West First Street in Cle Elum.
A woman reportedly has a wooden stake and was looking at a neighbor’s camera like she wanted to hit it.
A non-injury collision was reported on South Canyon Road.
A non-injury collision involving two semis was reported on West Dolarway Road.
A person called Kittcom to inquire if everything was under control at the protest.
A non-injury collision involving two semis was reported on state Route 97.
There was a report that 20-plus vehicles were lined up for street racing on Brick Mill Road.
Kittcom received the following calls on June 1-2 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
No fire calls were reported during this time period.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from June 1-2 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
No arrests were reported during this time period.