Police
Kittcom received the following calls on June 1-2 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
The tires of a GMC Ombre reportedly were slashed on North Main Street.
A robbery was reported on North Chestnut Street and East University Way.
A one-vehicle rollover was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 85. The vehicle was on its top.
Someone stole a case of beer from a store on West First Street in Cle Elum.
A witness reported a hit and run on South Thorp Highway. The vehicle was a silver SUV that had Tupperware on the top and a black and yellow Tote strapped to the top.
A fence reportedly had blown down and was covering three-fourths of the sidewalk on South Canyon Road.
A burglary was reported on state Route 97. The reporting party drove by the residence and could see glass was broken out and a blanket out of the sliding glass door, possibly from glass breakage.
A railroad crossing guard reportedly was malfunctioning on North Thorp Highway. The arms kept going up and down.
The reporting party on East Fifth Avenue requested a call from law enforcement. The reporting party said their mother was presenting a will in the wake of their grandfather’s passing, and that the will appeared to be fake.
A cow was reported in the roadway on Brick Mill Road and Look Road.
The reporting party on North Water Street said their neighbor had been harassing them and placed sprinklers facing the reporting party’s yard.
A cell phone was reported stolen on Stardust Drive.
A woman reportedly stole an entire shopping cart full of groceries on North Ruby Street.
The railroad crossing guard reportedly was not operating properly on West Mountain View Avenue and South Main Street.
A non-injury collision reportedly occurred two days ago on North Dolarway Road.
Minors reportedly stole beer from a store on North Ruby Street.
Mail and package theft were reported on West 14th Avenue.
A collision was reported on Lower Green Canyon Road.
One adult brown and white cow and two calves reportedly were in the roadway on Smithson Road and state Route 97.
Car keys were reported stolen on South Chestnut Street.
A burglary was reported on Hundley Road near Cle Elum.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on June 1-2 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A toaster reportedly was on fire at a residence on West 10th Avenue.
A residential fire was reported on Reecer Creek Road.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from June 1-2 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 20-year-old Bellingham man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/felony failure to register as a sex offender. Bail $5,000.