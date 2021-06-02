Kittcom received the following calls on June 1-2 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A Nissan Versa reportedly was hit by a Dodge Ram on Reecer Creek and West Bender Road. There were no injuries.
n A trailer and quad reportedly were stolen on South Pearl Street.
n A laptop, backpack and iPad reportedly were stolen from a vehicle on South Pine Street.
n Nine firearms reportedly were stolen from a residence on North Pierce Street in Kittitas.
n A collision was reported on East Fourth Avenue.
n A Suzuki Samurai reportedly was stolen from a parking lot off state Route 970. There keys were with the vehicle.
n Red spray paint, believed to be gang related, was reported on a fence on South Chestnut Street and East Umptanum Road.
n A homeless person reportedly was parked in the middle of the roadway on Ringer Loop, blocking the northbound lane.
n Two trailers reportedly were tagged with spray paint over the weekend on East University Way.
n A kitten reportedly was stuck in a vehicle with the windows rolled up on East Pennsylvania Avenue and North First Street in Roslyn. It was very hot outside and the kitten appeared in distress.
n A Subaru Legacy reportedly was broken into and prescription medication taken two weeks ago on South Main Street.
n The reporting party advised they were on dirt bikes on Forest Service Road 3507 and did not have enough fuel to get back. The dirt bikes were not street legal and they were low on water.
n There was a report that a soccer game was in progress at Mountain View Park and spectators at the game were yelling at the referee.
n Graffiti was reported on North Brook Lane.
n Dust reportedly was going onto the reporting party’s field on Grant Street in Cle Elum from a a nearby ballpark when the field was being smoothed out after a game. The reporting party said they are supposed to put water on the field first.
n A water pipe reportedly burst and was shooting water out of the ground at McElroy Park.
n The reporting party heard an explosion and saw smoke coming from the top of a building on East First Street in Cle Elum.
n A dead cat was reported on South Pearl Street and East Jackson Avenue.
n A smoke investigation was reported on Hannah Road.
n A fire reportedly was smoldering on Interstate 90, milepost 106.
n A brush fire was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 93.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from June 1-2 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 31-year-old Seattle man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for theft of a motor vehicle and third-degree theft. No bail.