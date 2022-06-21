Police
Kittcom received the following calls on June 20-21 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A white and black cow reportedly ran the reporting party’s vehicle off the roadway on Alford Road and Look Road. There was damage to the vehicle.
A subject reportedly broke into a residence on Pine Street and was walking around the back of the property.
A 20- to 25-year-old man in a sweatshirt and black shorts reportedly was riding a skateboard in the middle of traffic on South Canyon Road.
An unknown subject reportedly threatened to tamper with the reporting party’s vehicle if he left it parked where he always parked it on state Route 906.
One semi reportedly backed into another semi on state Route 97.
There was a report of an irate male customer, upset about his sandwich and refusing to leave on state Route 97.
A white Bronco and a black Subaru reportedly were racing up and down the road around Mountain View Park.
A black and yellow Harry Potter Hufflepuff lanyard with a purple key chain that has piggies on it reportedly was lost on the Central Washington University campus.
A vehicle reportedly struck a fence on East Capitol Avenue and South Poplar Street.
The railroad crossing guard reportedly was down without a train coming on Charter Road and Hartwig Boulevard in Cle Elum.
Four or five men reportedly were walking on North Second Street in Roslyn. One man, approximately 40 to 50 years old, was wearing shorts that had a photo of men’s genitals and were naked in the back.
Pressure washers reportedly were stolen from an outside lot on West Davis Street in Cle Elum.
A couch and mattress reportedly were abandoned on the corner of Maci Court and Columbia Street.
A hit and run was reported in a drive-thru on South Canyon Road.
Graffiti was reported on three sides of concrete walls, two parking signs and one CWU lawn chair at the Concrete Jungle on the Central Washington University campus.
A transient male reportedly was walking around screaming on East Fifth Avenue and North Pearl Street.
Subjects reportedly were stuck in an elevator that stopped working in a building on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.
A truck reportedly drove on the reporting party’s lawn, damaging the lawn on Bakers Road in Ronald.
A 2005 Ford Super Duty F250 was reported stolen on North Pearl Street.
A freezer reportedly was dumped on the roadway on Tipton Road and Look Road.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on June 20-21 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A truck reportedly was on fire on Brown Road.
A fire was reported in a ditch off Naneum Road, milepost 5.5.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from June 18-21 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 29-year-old Kennewick man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for two counts of second-degree attempted vehicle prowl. Bail $500.
A 30-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Central Washington University Police officers for failure to appear/cyberstalking. Bail $15,000.
A 22-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested for failure to appear/third-degree theft. Bail $25,000.
A 53-year-old Yakima man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to appear/fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. Bail $7,600.
A 42-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/first-degree criminal trespass. Bail $200.
A 20-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for no contact/protection order violation. Bail $3,000.
A 19-year-old Sandpoint, Idaho man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for possession of a stolen vehicle. No bail.
A 22-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. Bail $1,000.
An 82-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.