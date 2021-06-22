Support Local Journalism


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on June 21-22 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A hit and run was reported on West Mountain View Avenue.

n A couch, recliner and rocking chair reportedly were dumped in front of the reporting party’s residence on West 26th Avenue.

n A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on North Dolarway Road.

n Graffiti was reported along a fence line on South Chestnut Street and East Umptanum Road.

n A campaign sign in a yard on North Wenas Street and West Third Avenue reportedly was vandalized.

n A garbage truck reportedly struck a building and then left the scene on East Sanders Road.

n The reporting party said a coworker borrowed her car and now it is damaged on North Prospect Court.

n A 1999 Chevy Silverado reportedly struck a Toyota Tundra on North Water Street and West Illinois Avenue.

n Two large yellow dogs reportedly were swimming in the lake at Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park. The dogs owners were there.

n Approximately 10 completely peaceful protesters reportedly were outside a school holding signs on state Route 903. Those within the school were discussing critical race theory.

n A theft was reported at Kachess Campground.

Spray paint reportedly was on a building next to a water pump on North Chestnut Street.

n The reporting party found a man going through his vehicle on South Ruby Street.

n A bicycle was reported stolen on North Walnut Street.

n A vehicle prowl was reported on Creeksedge Way.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on June 21-22 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n Smoke reportedly was observed coming from the side of a semi with a trailer on Interstate 90.

n A smoke investigation was reported on East Sanders Road and North Airport Road.

n An outside fire was reported on Oakmont Drive near Cle Elum.

n A motorhome reportedly was on fire on South Canyon Road.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from June 21-22 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n A 45-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn-South Cle Elum Police officers for failure to appear/hit and run and failure to appear/driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $20,100.

